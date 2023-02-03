Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Playtech Looking for English Court Ruling Regarding Caliplay Dispute
Playtech, which has been Caliplay’s joint venture partner during the latter’s Mexico launch nine years ago, has sought a court declaration that would help solve a contractual disagreement between the two parties. The provider of gambling and financial trading services and software has asked for a clarification that would help put an end to its dispute with Caliplay.
gamblingnews.com
Dabble Targets Community Expansion with Moneyball Acquisition
Dabble, the self-proclaimed “betting app of today,” has acquired the mobile sports betting platform Moneyball Australia. The former company, a socially-charged betting specialist, will thus be able to expand its business as it tackles the local market. Moneyball Has “Some Bittersweet News to Share”. As noted in...
gamblingnews.com
Bet-at-Home Completes the Transition to EveryMatrix’s Sportsbook Platform
Bet-at-home and EveryMatrix have solidified their existing partnership as the developer’s OddsMatrix solution goes live across all MGA-regulated markets, with a German launch soon to follow. EveryMatrix’s software suite offers various innovative features, promising to boost revenue and efficiency. The mutually beneficial agreement allows Bet-at-home to downsize its team, freeing up more resources to focus on future growth.
gamblingnews.com
Super Group Confirms Plans to Sell DGC’s Non-core B2B Division
On Monday, Super Group confirmed the proposed sale of DGC’s non-core B2B division to the leading provider of content for the iGaming industry that has a growing portfolio of more than 200 partners around the world, Games Global. It was only recently that Super Group expanded its global presence...
gamblingnews.com
Camelot’s Acquisition Completion Ensued Board and Team Changes
UK’s National Lottery operator, Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, announced this weekend the end of its ongoing acquisition by the winner of the fourth National Lottery license in the country, Allwyn Group. Transaction Completed. The completion of the transaction with Allwyn brought together two leading lottery operators ahead of the...
gamblingnews.com
Future Anthem Says “Race to Real-Time” Boosts Player Value
The AI and data science firm has confirmed that its “race to real-time” solution is capable of delivering an unmatched personalized experience for both the sports betting and iGaming segment, allowing Future Anthem to significantly boost the value for its partners in the two verticals. Leveraging Big Data...
gamblingnews.com
Inter Selects LeoVegas.News as Official Training Kit Partner
Initially, the duo inked a deal last year in September. Back then, the entertainment platform was selected as Inter FC’s Official Infotainment Partner. Building upon the initial success of the collaboration, now, LeoVegas.News and Inter have taken their partnership to a new level. As a result, the entertainment platform was selected as Inter’s new Official Training Kit Front Partner of Inter.
gamblingnews.com
Light & Wonder and AvatarUX Announce Distribution Deal Extension
The collaboration between the duo dates back to last year. Back then, the two companies joined forces to develop eight games. However, considering the extended deal between AvatarUX and Light & Wonder, the collaboration is expected to deliver games such as MonkeyPop and CherryPop to Light & Wonder’s leading digital casino ecosystem called the Opengaming platform.
gamblingnews.com
Digitain Names Iain Hutchison Chief Revenue Officer
Announced Tuesday, the new collaboration will see Hutchison spearhead the company’s revenue growth strategy. Having an industry expert as a chief revenue officer, Digitain is planning to further expand its global presence and footprint within the fast-growing iGaming sector. Hutchison brings more than two decades of experience after being...
gamblingnews.com
Jelly Entertainment Secures Licensing for Megaways Feature
The company is happy to tap into the Megaways feature which will be introduced and incorporated into its own game development processes and allow Jelly to further enhance its slot offer. Revelling in the Megaways Experience with Jelly Entertainment. Megaways games are patented by Big Time Gaming which has been...
gamblingnews.com
NSW Premier Proposes $235M Overhaul of the Gambling Industry
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that this will mark the most extensive overhaul of social, community, and law enforcement in the state’s history. Perrottet Proposes $50,000 Grants to Pubs and Clubs. On February 6, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced a revolutionary plan to phase out traditional currency use on...
gamblingnews.com
Kindred Tackles Harmful Gambling Revenue One Quarter at a Time
Kindred Group reported that revenue from harmful gambling fell by 0.5% to 3.3% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.8% in the third quarter. This progress is part of the group’s broader Journey towards Zero program, which wants to see the company’s revenue streams completely decoupled from harmful gambling.
gamblingnews.com
ZEAL Co-Founder Peters Replaced with Chan on Supervisory Board
Provider of online lottery products to German state and charity lotteries ZEAL Network announced today changes to its Supervisory Board, adding Kenneth Chan to replace Marc Peters. Appointment on an Interim Basis. According to the official announcement, the Hamburg Local Court has appointed Chan as a new member of the...
gamblingnews.com
Cambodia Asks Gambling Businesses to Pay Due Taxes
Both the GDT and MEF have warned non-complying businesses about inroads with the law and the potential legal course the government may follow should tax obligations are not fulfilled. Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth assured that there will be no fines or penalties on commercial gambling businesses that file tax returns...
gamblingnews.com
India Cracks Down on Gambling, Betting and Loan Services Apps
Presently, the government intends to block more than 200 apps, 138 of which offer betting and gambling products, with another 94 said to be offering loan services to consumers. None of those companies has the necessary license to do so, and many are not registered as companies, to begin with.
gamblingnews.com
ICE Landmark Awards Recipients Announced
One of the biggest industry events for B2B companies in the gaming sector, ICE London, is just around the corner. Scheduled to take place between February 7 and 9 at ExCel London, the convention will once again bring the industry together. With the event starting tomorrow, Clarion Gaming unveiled who the recipients of the ICE Landmark Awards will be:
gamblingnews.com
Aristocrat Boosts Anaxi via Roxor Gaming Acquisition
Initially, the takeover of the B2B RMG supplier was announced back in September 2022. After securing all of the necessary gaming regulatory pre-approvals, Aristocrat revealed Friday it has finalized the takeover. Per the acquisition, Roxor Gaming will boost Anaxi, Aristocrat’s online RMG business operation. As a result of the new...
gamblingnews.com
NetBet Adopts Citizen’s Payment Solution
NetBet UK, a leading online casino brand, has penned a deal with the payment solutions provider Citizen. Under the agreement, NetBet will benefit from Citizen’s lightning-fast payments. As agreed, Citizen will join the list of NetBet partners and will leverage its critically-acclaimed cashless payment solutions to improve deposits and...
gamblingnews.com
Two More Class Actions Filed Against Star Entertainment Group
The allegations claim that the company made false statements regarding their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing duties. This follows previous similar lawsuits filed against The Star by Slater & Gordon in March 2022 and Maurice Blackburn in November 2022. Angry Shareholders Join Two New Class Actions Against Star Entertainment Group.
gamblingnews.com
Tim Costello Continues His Crusade for NSW Gambling Reforms
As the chief advocate for the Alliance for Gambling Reform (AGR), Costello has been deeply involved in the fight to bring meaningful positive change to New South Wales’ gaming market. The organization aims to protect ordinary people from gambling harm and curb the industry’s criminal times and money laundering potential. To that end, they have been relentlessly pushing for significant reforms despite fierce resistance from lobbying groups.
