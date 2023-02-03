ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro High celebrates naming of Douglas Brothers Court

When Harry and Toney Douglas IV were students at Jonesboro High School in the early 2000s, they put the Cardinals on the high school basketball map in Georgia. The dynamic duo led Jonesboro to the state title game in 2003 before falling to a talented Wheeler team in a game played at Georgia Tech.
JONESBORO, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins

ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports

The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Outside-The-Box Valentine’s Day Ideas in Atlanta

Yes, we love a candlelit dinner, roses and chocolates, but not necessarily the cost. You can’t put a price on love, but even on Valentine’s Day, it’s nice to have romance without the big bill. Here are a few ideas for romantic Valentine’s Day activities that are a little different than the big name Valentine’s Day events in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton facing federal lawsuit for corruption, intimidation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges some of the city of South Fulton’s top leaders engaged in coverups and misconduct regarding a former top police lieutenant, after an Atlanta News First investigation. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy