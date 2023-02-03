Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro High celebrates naming of Douglas Brothers Court
When Harry and Toney Douglas IV were students at Jonesboro High School in the early 2000s, they put the Cardinals on the high school basketball map in Georgia. The dynamic duo led Jonesboro to the state title game in 2003 before falling to a talented Wheeler team in a game played at Georgia Tech.
Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
Each with eligibility remaining, three Georgia Tech players have decided to complete their football-playing careers. Def...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
911 calls released in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s fatal shooting
Several witnesses watched in horror as a man lay shot in front of his Atlanta nightclub last weekend, 911 calls released...
Black pole fitness owner helps break stigmas, build confidence in local women
ATLANTA — One Metro Atlanta business owner started her very own pole fitness studio after an interest in pole dance was sparked seven years ago. Natasha Davis, owner of Twirl N Shape Fitness, wanted to create a space for women of all shapes, sizes and ages to be confident.
No suspect identified in teen’s shooting death near L.A. Fitness in South Fulton
Authorities are seeking help in making an arrest in a fatal shooting near a commercial gym in South Fulton, police annou...
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
Police says young father shot to death outside College Park gas station
Vanessa George’s 23-year-old son, Jaden George, was shot by someone he rode to a gas station with.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police continue manhunt for 15-year-old double homicide suspect
Officials say the southwest Atlanta shooting killed a 25-year-old man and wounded a 40-year-old woman in her leg. Neighbors told FOX 5 they were shocked that something like this could happen in their otherwise quiet neighborhood.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports
The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Skeletal remains found near creek off Ga. 316 in Gwinnett, police say
Skeletal remains believed to be human were found near a creek in Gwinnett County on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
Law enforcement and construction crews were seen Monday at the site of Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center in anticipation of construction beginning on the controversial facility. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
discoveratlanta.com
Outside-The-Box Valentine’s Day Ideas in Atlanta
Yes, we love a candlelit dinner, roses and chocolates, but not necessarily the cost. You can’t put a price on love, but even on Valentine’s Day, it’s nice to have romance without the big bill. Here are a few ideas for romantic Valentine’s Day activities that are a little different than the big name Valentine’s Day events in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
ATLANTA — It was a place to honor the victims of lynchings, give the community an opportunity to pay respect to the legacies of Civil Rights leaders and bury Black bodies when no one else would. That history caught fire and on Monday, crews were cleaning up the aftermath at Atlanta's historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home.
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Fulton facing federal lawsuit for corruption, intimidation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges some of the city of South Fulton’s top leaders engaged in coverups and misconduct regarding a former top police lieutenant, after an Atlanta News First investigation. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for...
Co-owner fatally shot at his NW Atlanta lounge
A longtime businessman in the Atlanta nightlife scene was found shot and killed Saturday morning at one of his clubs, ac...
Comments / 0