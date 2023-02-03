Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
The Black Lips, Box Elder get punky at the Mangy Moose
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Buzzed-out guitars and a trademark menace, garage rockers The Black Lips have been at it since 1999, where they formed in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s tenth studio effort, Apocalypse Love, is described on their Bandcamp page as “cryogenically mutating all recognized musical bases; it spins yarns about vintage Soviet synths, Benzedrine stupors, coup de’ tats, stolen valor and certified destruction, all set against a black setting sun.” Get the full experience for yourself when they take the stage this Saturday at the Mangy Moose.
eastidahonews.com
New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions
BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
buckrail.com
‘Rock the Ride’ returns, benefits St. John’s Health Foundation
JACKSON, Wyo. — After a three-year hiatus, Rock the Ride returns through Rock on Society, a newly incorporated Wyoming nonprofit that has filed for 501c3 status with the IRS and was formed by event founder and VIM fitness studio owner, Julie Guttormson. Rock On Society invites all ages and...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Kings and Queens of Corbet’s put on the show
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — It’s all going down for the crown. Kings and Queens of Corbet’s took off flying early this morning for its 6th year at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Throughout the day, competitors have tested their grit and showcased their progressive style at the legendary...
buckrail.com
It’s On! 2023 Kings and Queens of Corbet’s drops today
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — It’s on!. Kings and Queens of Corbet’s returns today for its 6th year, held at the most famed couloir in North America. Skiers and riders have traveled the world to test their grit and showcase their progressive style at the legendary run in hopes of greatness. In the end, just one man and one woman will be crowned the King and Queen of Corbet’s.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Kings and Queens athletes preview course
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Yesterday, Feb. 5 the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s athletes had an opportunity to preview the course, session the jumps at the bottom and pick the brains of the builders who shaped this year’s course. Athletes spent the day hiking up and hitting...
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
Is This Multi-Million Dollar Compound Idaho’s Ugliest Building?
Idaho is a beautiful place--with rolling hills, bustling cities, and some of the best mountain ranges on the entire planet. Take a stroll through downtown Boise and you're sure to be in love with how clean and up to date the city is--with the Idaho State Capitol building standing bolding in the middle of it all.
buckrail.com
Best of Jackson Hole 2023 Voting Has Closed
JACKSON, Wyo. — The voting period for Best of Jackson Hole 2023 has officially ended and it was the most participated in BOJH contest in 2 years!. With over 110k individual votes and more than 11k unique voters, we thank you for another awesome year of participation – and we can’t wait to share the results!
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
tourcounsel.com
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
eastidahonews.com
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
eastidahonews.com
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
OnlyInYourState
Why People Go Crazy For The Pie In Small Town Idaho
It isn’t unusual to find the best hidden gems in small towns. That’s certainly the case with Mick’s Home Cooking, an unassuming restaurant in Shelley, Idaho where people drive all over for its delicious food, particularly its pie. It may not look like much on the outside, but after you’ve taken one bite of your meal, you’ll quickly realize why people go crazy for this small town restaurant in Idaho.
The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming
One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with voyeurism makes guilty plea after agreement
REXBURG — A 27-year-old man charged in 2021 for peeping and videotaping through windows at a women’s apartment complex in Rexburg will be sentenced in May. Brooks Wilson was charged with felony video voyeurism in December 2021. The charge carries up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Wilson at first pleaded not guilty last March but on Wednesday, he changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.
