BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO