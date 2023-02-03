Read full article on original website
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
LACROSSE ROUNDUP: Tory Seaton, Hannah Mixon power Greater Atlanta Christian win
NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Hannah Mixon combined for 10 goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-9 win over St. Pius in girls lacrosse. Seaton had five goals and an assist and Mixon had five goals, while Cydney Merrick had two goals, one assist and 13 draw controls. Kaitlin Griffin added one goal and one assist.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Taylor Romano, Sierra Driessen reach 1,000-point milestone
BUFORD — Buford celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 78-44 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA, and senior Taylor Romano hit a major milestone. Romano scored 10 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Parkview rolls to win at North Gwinnett
SUWANEE — Parkview’s girls soccer team posted a 4-0 road victory over North Gwinnett on Tuesday. The Panthers (2-0) got one goal each from Ella Price, Keely Klinect, Kathleen Ngulefac and Alex Gib.
gwinnettprepsports.com
LACROSSE ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett defeats 2022 state runner-up Walton in opener
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett opened the boys lacrosse season with an 8-6 victory over Walton, the 2022 state runner-up in Class AAAAAAA-AAAAAA, on Monday. Goalie Trey Cohron had an impressive game with 16 saves on 22 shots, and his defense produced nine takeaways, led by three from Luke Warren.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Jason Kim win highlights Greater Atlanta Christian's triumph over Parkview
NORCROSS — Jason Kim’s win at No. 1 singles highlighted Greater Atlanta Christian’s 5-0 victory over Parkview in boys tennis on Monday. Kim posted a 6-0, 6-3 win over reigning Daily Post Player of the Year David Hronek at the top singles line. Hronek entered this season with a 40-1 record in high school tennis, including a 19-0 record in 2022 that saw him lose only eight total games.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett names Eric Godfree head football coach
Less than two weeks after stepping down at Parkview, Eric Godfree is a Gwinnett head football coach again. Godfree was announced Tuesday as the head coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Bill Stewart. Stewart left North to become an analyst on the Georgia Tech football coaching staff.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Blake Burnley commits to Georgia Tech
North Gwinnett senior Blake Burnley has committed to the Georgia Tech men’s swimming and diving program. Burnley, a Scholastic All-American, helped the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish this season with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle. He also swam the opening leg on state championship 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek goalie Brayden Williams rises to success in opposite position from his older brother
Bailey Williams made the Daily Post’s Super Six in boys lacrosse largely for his ability to score goals. Williams, playing attack, scored a Mill Creek-record 82 goals in 2017, and was on the Super Six in both 2017 and 2018, but the latest member of the Williams family to earn Super Six recognition was selected for the opposite reason — his ability to prevent goals.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Meadowcreek lineman Mecca Edwards commits to West Virginia Wesleyan
Meadowcreek senior Mecca Edwards committed Sunday to the West Virginia Wesleyan College football program. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder started on the offensive line for the Mustangs’ state playoff team last season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Beloved official Scott Cramer remembered fondly during tribute at Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Wherever you needed him, the late Scott Cramer was there. Cramer spent the past 18 years as a basketball official with the Multi-County Basketball Officials Association based out of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties and the longtime Lawrenceville resident was honored in between basketball games at Archer High School Friday night. He passed away unexpectedly last August at the age of 55, leaving a void in the community.
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
No suspect identified in teen’s shooting death near L.A. Fitness in South Fulton
Authorities are seeking help in making an arrest in a fatal shooting near a commercial gym in South Fulton, police annou...
WXIA 11 Alive
Funeral held for 13-year-old Deshon DuBose killed near Atlanta skating rink
A teacher said what she remembered most about Deshon. Police recently released images of possible suspects in the case.
Co-owner fatally shot at his NW Atlanta lounge
A longtime businessman in the Atlanta nightlife scene was found shot and killed Saturday morning at one of his clubs, ac...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts
Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Man hit, killed while crossing the road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A 51-year-old man was hit and killed while attempting to cross a road in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to police. Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to Campbellton Road and Butner Road after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit. When officers arrived, they said the pedestrian had already died.
