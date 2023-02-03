ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gwinnettprepsports.com

LACROSSE ROUNDUP: Tory Seaton, Hannah Mixon power Greater Atlanta Christian win

NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Hannah Mixon combined for 10 goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-9 win over St. Pius in girls lacrosse. Seaton had five goals and an assist and Mixon had five goals, while Cydney Merrick had two goals, one assist and 13 draw controls. Kaitlin Griffin added one goal and one assist.
gwinnettprepsports.com

TENNIS ROUNDUP: Jason Kim win highlights Greater Atlanta Christian's triumph over Parkview

NORCROSS — Jason Kim’s win at No. 1 singles highlighted Greater Atlanta Christian’s 5-0 victory over Parkview in boys tennis on Monday. Kim posted a 6-0, 6-3 win over reigning Daily Post Player of the Year David Hronek at the top singles line. Hronek entered this season with a 40-1 record in high school tennis, including a 19-0 record in 2022 that saw him lose only eight total games.
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett names Eric Godfree head football coach

Less than two weeks after stepping down at Parkview, Eric Godfree is a Gwinnett head football coach again. Godfree was announced Tuesday as the head coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Bill Stewart. Stewart left North to become an analyst on the Georgia Tech football coaching staff.
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Blake Burnley commits to Georgia Tech

North Gwinnett senior Blake Burnley has committed to the Georgia Tech men’s swimming and diving program. Burnley, a Scholastic All-American, helped the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish this season with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle. He also swam the opening leg on state championship 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek goalie Brayden Williams rises to success in opposite position from his older brother

Bailey Williams made the Daily Post’s Super Six in boys lacrosse largely for his ability to score goals. Williams, playing attack, scored a Mill Creek-record 82 goals in 2017, and was on the Super Six in both 2017 and 2018, but the latest member of the Williams family to earn Super Six recognition was selected for the opposite reason — his ability to prevent goals.
gwinnettprepsports.com

Beloved official Scott Cramer remembered fondly during tribute at Archer

LAWRENCEVILLE — Wherever you needed him, the late Scott Cramer was there. Cramer spent the past 18 years as a basketball official with the Multi-County Basketball Officials Association based out of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties and the longtime Lawrenceville resident was honored in between basketball games at Archer High School Friday night. He passed away unexpectedly last August at the age of 55, leaving a void in the community.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts

Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
11Alive

Man hit, killed while crossing the road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 51-year-old man was hit and killed while attempting to cross a road in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to police. Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to Campbellton Road and Butner Road after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit. When officers arrived, they said the pedestrian had already died.
