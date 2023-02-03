The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
There are going to be some tough decisions that the 49ers are going to have to make when it comes to their upcoming free agents.
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent.
The four players with a restricted label are practically a lock to return to the 49ers. But the unrestricted ones will surely see more players depart than be retained. Players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, and Robbie Gould are just some of the headlining free agents.
There are going to be some tough decisions that the 49ers are going to have to make here. The toughest ones reside with Ward, McGlinchey, Tashaun Gipson, Emmanuel Moseley, Robbie Gould, and Azeez Al-Shaair. All of them have been prominent players for the 49ers over the years. But now is the time for them to find their worth and likely be out of the price range of the 49ers. Perhaps one of them will happily work on a deal that is team friendly to return.
Here is the full list of the upcoming free agents from the 49ers.
Unrestricted Free Agents
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
S Jimmie Ward
OT Mike McGlinchey
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
S Tashaun Gipson
K Robbie Gould
CB Emmanuel Moseley
DE Samson Ebukam
C Jake Brendel
OL Daniel Brunskill
DE Charles Omenihu
DT Hassan Ridgeway
DE Kerry Hyder
TE Tyler Kroft
DT Maurice Hurst
QB Josh Johnson
DE Jordan Willis
LS Taybor Pepper
TE Ross Dwelley
CB Jason Verrett
S Tarvarius Moore
Restricted Free Agents
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
DT Kevin Givens
OT Colton McKivitz
Exclusive Restricted Free Agents
WR Jauan Jennings
