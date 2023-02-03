ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
There are going to be some tough decisions that the 49ers are going to have to make when it comes to their upcoming free agents.

The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent.

The four players with a restricted label are practically a lock to return to the 49ers. But the unrestricted ones will surely see more players depart than be retained. Players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, and Robbie Gould are just some of the headlining free agents.

There are going to be some tough decisions that the 49ers are going to have to make here. The toughest ones reside with Ward, McGlinchey, Tashaun Gipson, Emmanuel Moseley, Robbie Gould, and Azeez Al-Shaair. All of them have been prominent players for the 49ers over the years. But now is the time for them to find their worth and likely be out of the price range of the 49ers. Perhaps one of them will happily work on a deal that is team friendly to return.

Here is the full list of the upcoming free agents from the 49ers.

Unrestricted Free Agents

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

S Jimmie Ward

OT Mike McGlinchey

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

S Tashaun Gipson

K Robbie Gould

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DE Samson Ebukam

C Jake Brendel

OL Daniel Brunskill

DE Charles Omenihu

DT Hassan Ridgeway

DE Kerry Hyder

TE Tyler Kroft

DT Maurice Hurst

QB Josh Johnson

DE Jordan Willis

LS Taybor Pepper

TE Ross Dwelley

CB Jason Verrett

S Tarvarius Moore

Restricted Free Agents

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DT Kevin Givens

OT Colton McKivitz

Exclusive Restricted Free Agents

WR Jauan Jennings

Comments / 2

