Southlake, TX

Report Says You Need HOW MUCH to “Be Happy” Living in Texas?

Did you see the report that came out in 2022 showing data allegedly indicating how much money you would need to make to be "happy" living here in Texas?. When I read headlines such as this one I'm initially skeptical. Why? Well, because I do believe that at a heart level, we are just about as 'happy' as we make up our minds to be. At the same time, I think most of us would agree that living hand-to-mouth and paycheck-to-paycheck with the feeling that bill collectors are always breathing down your neck can make that 'happy life' seem a bit more challenging to attain. After all, we live in a capitalistic society in which almost everything costs money.
This Texas Town Has the Perfect Stop for Horror Lovers

Calling all horror lover's in Texas! If you're like me and are planning on taking a horror themed road trip through the Lone Star state (trust me, you'll want to do a horror themed road trip, more on that below!), well you're definitely going to want to stop at this unique merch shop!
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023

Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
A New Space Race Is Underway In The Texas & New Mexico Desert

The original "Space Race" was between the United States Of America and Russia. Today, it's kind if a Texas/New Mexico thing. In 1957, Russia got a satellite into orbit and soon after, (in 1958), we launched one too. The "Space Race" was on and, as both the USA and the USSR strove to win it, things happened fast.
This Is How Many Texans May Not Have Power for the Super Bowl

As of the Monday before the Super Bowl, 34,000 Texans still do not have power. Some Texans, particularly around the Austin area, could still be without it through February 12th... which is Super Bowl Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration following a historic ice storm that ravaged...
Visit the Most Shagadelic Pop Up Bar Ever Opening in Dallas, Texas

Pop up bars, shops, and restaurants have become very popular, it’s a way of introducing a new concept to an area but only for a limit time. When people in the area are excited about the concept it can be a big win because the limited time the pop up will be in town often creates an urgency for people to visit. I’m sure there will be lots of people that are excited about an “Austin Powers” themed bar to open in Dallas, Texas.
East Coast Traveler

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
