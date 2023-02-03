Read full article on original website
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed
Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
