ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Benzinga

Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores

Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy