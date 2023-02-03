ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?

Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
In Touch Weekly

Head of the Household! See What Sister Wives’ Caleb Brush Does For a Living: Job Details

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) chose to move away from her polygamous family and start a new life with her husband, Caleb Brush, in North Carolina after he got a new job! But what does her spouse do for a living? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Sister Wives’ star’s job, if they plan on leaving North Carolina and more!
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Abuse: ‘I’m So Grateful’

Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods. “Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”
realitytitbit.com

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'm So Blessed to Be Married! Thank You, God!

On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton blew up at her therapist. She came across as very, very angry. But it’s important to remember that this installment was filmed many, many months ago — and these days? At the moment?. Following a marriage ceremony in November...
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband

New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: 3 Brown Family Members Are Opting to Keep Their Lives Super Private

Since season 17 of Sister Wives ended on Jan. 8, the Brown family has been talking a lot. Three of Christine Brown’s kids have been happy to share their take on the Brown family drama on Patreon and social media. Several more of the family’s 18 children maintain public Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not all of the Browns are interested in the fame their family’s polygamist lifestyle has brought them. Three of the Brown kids have opted to stay out of the limelight almost entirely.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals She Is ‘Dating Someone Exclusively’ After Split From Ex Kody Brown

Justin Stephens/Discovery She’s moving on! Sister Wives' Christine Brown revealed she has a new man in her life following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine, 50, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and […]
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
