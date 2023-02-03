Read full article on original website
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Confirms Robyn’s Son Dayton Lives in RV Outside of Her House
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown confirmed that Robyn Brown’s son David Dayton Brown lives in an RV outside of her house. During an interview on John Yates’ YouTube channel shared on Wednesday, January 11, Paedon, 24, was asked if Robyn, 44, kicked Dayton, 22, out of her home when he refused to follow Kody Brown’s Covid-19 protocols.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Looks Unrecognizable in Selfie After Kody Split, Fans Praise Her ‘Glow Up’
New year, new her! Sister Wives star Meri Brown had fans praising her “glow up” after her recent split with Kody Brown, looking unrecognizable in a selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, January 9. “As we begin 2023, my thoughts have been a lot on dreams. Not the...
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
Head of the Household! See What Sister Wives’ Caleb Brush Does For a Living: Job Details
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) chose to move away from her polygamous family and start a new life with her husband, Caleb Brush, in North Carolina after he got a new job! But what does her spouse do for a living? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Sister Wives’ star’s job, if they plan on leaving North Carolina and more!
Little People, Big World’s Molly Roloff and Husband Joel Return to Family Farm for Short-Term Rental
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff‘s plan to allow short-term vacation rentals at Roloff Farms saw the recent return of two very special guests. His daughter, Molly Roloff, and her husband, Joel Silvius, came for a stay on the Oregon property. The TLC star also gave an update on if 2023 pumpkin season at the farm is going to happen.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think the Recent Brown Family ‘Money Grab’ Could Signal that the Show is Canceled
Christine Brown and some of her children are clamoring to get in front of the public. Are they launching subscription content because 'Sister Wives' will be canceled?
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out the Brown Family a Sham for Perpetuating These 3 Lies
Here are three examples of the Brown family deliberately misleading audiences throughout the 17 seasons of 'Sister Wives' through sugarcoating and lies.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Abuse: ‘I’m So Grateful’
Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods. “Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
Anna Duggar Now Receiving Church Counseling to Explore Marriage Options With Josh Duggar
Anna Duggar might be looking for advice on her marriage with Josh Duggar. Here's what an insider said about her seeking advice from church leaders.
realitytitbit.com
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman
Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Have Some Ideas About the Funeral in Season 4 and Who Died
There was a time on 1000-Lb Sisters that Tammy Slaton's family worried they would be planning her funeral. While she's been away at rehab, she lost a considerable amount of weight, but her journey to living a healthier lifestyle is far from over. And in a preview ahead of the Jan. 31 episode on TLC, the family attends a funeral, who dies on 1000-Lb Sisters?
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'm So Blessed to Be Married! Thank You, God!
On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton blew up at her therapist. She came across as very, very angry. But it’s important to remember that this installment was filmed many, many months ago — and these days? At the moment?. Following a marriage ceremony in November...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Brown Family Members Are Opting to Keep Their Lives Super Private
Since season 17 of Sister Wives ended on Jan. 8, the Brown family has been talking a lot. Three of Christine Brown’s kids have been happy to share their take on the Brown family drama on Patreon and social media. Several more of the family’s 18 children maintain public Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not all of the Browns are interested in the fame their family’s polygamist lifestyle has brought them. Three of the Brown kids have opted to stay out of the limelight almost entirely.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals She Is ‘Dating Someone Exclusively’ After Split From Ex Kody Brown
Justin Stephens/Discovery She’s moving on! Sister Wives' Christine Brown revealed she has a new man in her life following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine, 50, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and […]
Naughty, Naughty! Counting On’s Jana Duggar Is Breaking Free of Her Family’s Dress Code
She’s breaking free! Counting On star Jana Duggar hasn’t always strayed from her family’s strict rules, but these days she is making her own code of conduct when it comes to her personal wardrobe. Back in 2020, the oldest Duggar girl gave fans a glimpse of her...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly
Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
Little Princess! See 90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei’s Daughter Ariel’s Cutest Photos
90 Day Fiancé alums Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) and Alexei Brovarnik are officially a family of five with the arrival of baby No. 3, their daughter Ariel Raya!. The couple — who already share two sons, Shai Josef Brovarnik and Asher Noah — opted this time to be surprised with the gender until the newborn’s September 2022 birth.
