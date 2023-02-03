Since season 17 of Sister Wives ended on Jan. 8, the Brown family has been talking a lot. Three of Christine Brown’s kids have been happy to share their take on the Brown family drama on Patreon and social media. Several more of the family’s 18 children maintain public Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not all of the Browns are interested in the fame their family’s polygamist lifestyle has brought them. Three of the Brown kids have opted to stay out of the limelight almost entirely.

9 DAYS AGO