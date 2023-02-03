Seahawks Coach Sean Desai to Join Sean Payton, Russell Wilson's Broncos?

Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai could soon find himself joining a familiar face in Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos and new coach Sean Payton.

Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has been requested to interview for the role of defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos, per reports Friday from NFL Network.

The Broncos recently hired Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton after acquiring him from the New Orleans Saints. Payton is set to take over a Denver team that had an abysmal 5-12 record this past season in the first year with all-time Seahawks great Russell Wilson under center.

Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the team right before the blockbuster Wilson trade to Denver went through in March. He joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on as a defensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears in 2013. He remained with the Bears until 2021, as he served as Chicago's defensive coordinator during his final season with the team.

Desai has helped lead a Seahawk defense that showed incredible improvement this past season. Though there were still some late-season inconsistencies, the Seattle defense was a major reason for many of the team's nine wins, which ultimately proved to be enough to secure a playoff spot and a NFC Wild Card meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks won four straight games in the middle of the season thanks in large part to a defense that held the opposing offense in check, which led to all four wins coming by double digits.

But now, he could potentially take over an elite Denver defense that allowed the seventh-fewest yards per game this past season (320) despite the offensive struggles that Wilson and company had.

And with Payton at the helm, the offense could see a major boost.

