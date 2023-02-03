ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Coach Sean Desai to Join Sean Payton, Russell Wilson's Broncos?

By Zach Dimmitt
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3938K0_0kbcit5n00

Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai could soon find himself joining a familiar face in Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos and new coach Sean Payton.

Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has been requested to interview for the role of defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos, per reports Friday from NFL Network.

The Broncos recently hired Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton after acquiring him from the New Orleans Saints. Payton is set to take over a Denver team that had an abysmal 5-12 record this past season in the first year with all-time Seahawks great Russell Wilson under center.

Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the team right before the blockbuster Wilson trade to Denver went through in March. He joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on as a defensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears in 2013. He remained with the Bears until 2021, as he served as Chicago's defensive coordinator during his final season with the team.

Desai has helped lead a Seahawk defense that showed incredible improvement this past season. Though there were still some late-season inconsistencies, the Seattle defense was a major reason for many of the team's nine wins, which ultimately proved to be enough to secure a playoff spot and a NFC Wild Card meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks won four straight games in the middle of the season thanks in large part to a defense that held the opposing offense in check, which led to all four wins coming by double digits.

But now, he could potentially take over an elite Denver defense that allowed the seventh-fewest yards per game this past season (320) despite the offensive struggles that Wilson and company had.

And with Payton at the helm, the offense could see a major boost.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Yardbarker

Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building

Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
DENVER, CO
bvmsports.com

Mark Schlereth addresses Sean Payton’s ego, developing QBs

In a bonus edition of “Schlereth’s Slants,” Mark Schlereth dissects the concerns surrounding his former Denver Broncos team acquiring Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints to be their new head coach. Schlereth addresses concerns with Sean Payton’s ego and the fact that the coach’s lone Super Bowl win came with a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees. Plus, most importantly, can Payton fix Russell Wilson after his disappointing debut season in Denver?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75

Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl

You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
SEATTLE, WA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy