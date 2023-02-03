ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB Men’s Golf Ties for 10th at The Hayt

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB men's golf team tied for 10th place in its first spring tournament at The Hayt, hosted by the University of North Florida at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla. Khavish Varadan (75-73-73 = 221, +5) led the Blazers as he tied for 33rd...
