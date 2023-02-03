Read full article on original website
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
Walt Disney Attracts Bullish Traders Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Here's How Big Of A Move They're Expecting
Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS rose during Tuesday’s trading session and continued to advance in the after-hours session. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Walt Disney traded at 1.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, implying a move of 6.1%, higher than the 5.4% average in the last eight reported quarters.
Chipotle Shares Plunge After Q4 Print, But 4 Analysts Are Still Happy: Here's Why
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG were heavily shorted during pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reaffirmed a Market Perform rating, while raising the price target to from $1,600 to $1,800. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform...
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Not Making Enough Money: 'They Need A Merger'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," host Jim Cramer called Cintas Corp CTAS "one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Regarding Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD, Cramer thinks that "PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make." Zoom Video Communications Inc...
'Good Luck Fed:' MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard Sees Central Bank Facing 2 Tricky Scenarios
MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard has explained the dilemma faced by the Federal Reserve in the current economic environment as akin to avoiding ‘Charybdis and Scylla' — the proverbial notion of choosing the lesser of the two evils. According to the Labor Department’s report, the U.S. economy added 517,000...
Jeff Bezos Says 'No, No, No. You're The Boss': How Amazon Founder Avoids Yes Men, Gets True Opinions From Employees
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Alphabet, Capri Holdings, Paycom Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 75 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI dropped 24% to $50.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN dropped 18.1% to $4.0850 after the company reported...
Why Several Solar Stocks Are Rising Today
Several solar stocks including SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG, SunPower Corp SPWR and Sunrun Inc RUN are heating up Wednesday morning after Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares popped on better-than-expected results and strong guidance. ENPH Q4 Revenue: $724.65 million beat estimates of $706.51 million. ENPH Q4 EPS: $1.51 beat estimates of...
Ceragon Networks Stock Slides On Q4 Miss
Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $75.53 million, missing the consensus of $82.13 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in India and North America. Non-GAAP operating income improved from $1.52 million to $3.16 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 410 bps...
Why This American Express Analyst Is Turning Bullish As Rising Debt Expected To Hurt Consumer Cashflows
American Express Company AXP Wednesday announced plans to expand its partnership with consumer credit bureau Nova Credit, taking the company’s stock briefly higher as markets opened. American Express’s high-quality loan book, solid revenue growth and moderating expenses are driving its strong operating leverage, according to Morgan Stanley. The...
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stay Selective Amid Rally: 'Understand Difference Between Hype And Hope Versus Cold Hard Reality'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer expressed surprise at the market movement on Tuesday and said investors should stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. "It's insane that so many people seem to believe the Fed will go from slamming the brakes on the economy to hitting the gas...
Why Under Armour Stock Is Sprinting Higher Today
Under Armour Inc UA UAA shares are trading higher Wednesday after the athletic apparel company turned in better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year earnings outlook. What Happened: Under Armour said fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 3% year-over-year to $1.58 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $1.55 billion, according to Benzinga...
Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Treace Medical Concepts Stock Is Trading Lower
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 8.48% to $21.05 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks And Zscaler Shares Are Rising: What's Going On?
Several cybersecurity names are trading higher Wednesday in sympathy with Fortinet Inc FTNT, which jumped after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued strong guidance. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW and Zscaler Inc ZS are among the biggest movers. What Happened: Fortinet said fourth-quarter revenue increased...
