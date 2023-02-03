ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower

SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
Chipotle Shares Plunge After Q4 Print, But 4 Analysts Are Still Happy: Here's Why

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG were heavily shorted during pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reaffirmed a Market Perform rating, while raising the price target to from $1,600 to $1,800. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform...
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Why Several Solar Stocks Are Rising Today

Several solar stocks including SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG, SunPower Corp SPWR and Sunrun Inc RUN are heating up Wednesday morning after Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares popped on better-than-expected results and strong guidance. ENPH Q4 Revenue: $724.65 million beat estimates of $706.51 million. ENPH Q4 EPS: $1.51 beat estimates of...
Ceragon Networks Stock Slides On Q4 Miss

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $75.53 million, missing the consensus of $82.13 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in India and North America. Non-GAAP operating income improved from $1.52 million to $3.16 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 410 bps...
Why Under Armour Stock Is Sprinting Higher Today

Under Armour Inc UA UAA shares are trading higher Wednesday after the athletic apparel company turned in better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year earnings outlook. What Happened: Under Armour said fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 3% year-over-year to $1.58 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $1.55 billion, according to Benzinga...
Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Treace Medical Concepts Stock Is Trading Lower

Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 8.48% to $21.05 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks And Zscaler Shares Are Rising: What's Going On?

Several cybersecurity names are trading higher Wednesday in sympathy with Fortinet Inc FTNT, which jumped after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued strong guidance. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW and Zscaler Inc ZS are among the biggest movers. What Happened: Fortinet said fourth-quarter revenue increased...
