Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

15 HOURS AGO