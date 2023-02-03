ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar

Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
AMARILLO, TX
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023

Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
AMARILLO, TX
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia

Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
AMARILLO, TX
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
BORGER, TX
This Beloved Wonderland Park Ride Has Its Own Fansite

One of the greatest rides at Wonderland Park is the Himalaya. The Himalaya is a fun-family ride that everyone loves. If you're not careful, you just might get squished as the ride spins around taking you on a journey on a snow-covered mountain. Well, at least that's the feeling you get. According to Wonderland Park, the ride was purchased from France.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
