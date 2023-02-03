ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Brian Hunhoff Announces Campaign for Yankton City Commission

Brian Hunhoff has announced that he will be running for Yankton City Commissioner. Hunhoff, who is also the Yankton County Register of Deeds, says that he was encouraged to run by many members of the community. Hunhoff says that there are various issues in the community that concern him that...
YANKTON, SD
Yankton County EMS Expresses Need for a New Emergency Response Vehicle

Yankton County EMS is looking to replace their emergency response vehicle. Deputy Ambulance Administrator Troy Cowman spoke at last night’s County Commission meeting, and said that a replacement vehicle is long overdue. Cowman says that EMS currently has a balance of about $27,000 that can be put towards a...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

