Brian Hunhoff Announces Campaign for Yankton City Commission
Brian Hunhoff has announced that he will be running for Yankton City Commissioner. Hunhoff, who is also the Yankton County Register of Deeds, says that he was encouraged to run by many members of the community. Hunhoff says that there are various issues in the community that concern him that...
Yankton Community Library Celebrating 50 Years in Current Building This Week
The Yankton Community Library will be celebrating their 50th anniversary at their current location this week. Library Director Dana Schmidt says that on February 10th in 1973, the library cut the ribbon at their current building at 515 Walnut St. Schmidt says that they will be hosting a celebration at...
Yankton County EMS Expresses Need for a New Emergency Response Vehicle
Yankton County EMS is looking to replace their emergency response vehicle. Deputy Ambulance Administrator Troy Cowman spoke at last night’s County Commission meeting, and said that a replacement vehicle is long overdue. Cowman says that EMS currently has a balance of about $27,000 that can be put towards a...
