Read full article on original website
John Lewis
4d ago
we used to have a decent YMCA in Norwich Connecticut like 30 years ago and then because of poor Management in Norwich they shut it down and now the building is a s*** hole and they're proposing to sell it to a construction company for like a handshake deal with no money why wouldn't they sell the property for a million dollars and make something
Reply(1)
4
Related
blavity.com
These Connecticut Teachers Adopted Their Student After Learning His Story
A Connecticut couple, both teachers, adopted one of their students after witnessing him endure a painful disease that led them to discover he was in the foster care system. According to Good Morning America, Jenna Riccio, an elementary school teacher, didn’t know her life would change when a new student named Nate transferred to her class in December 2018. She met him while being a reading teacher at Walsh Elementary School and helped him get comfortable in his new environment.
Yale Daily News
First Connecticut school for LGBTQ+ students set to open in New Haven
After facing discrimination and derogatory comments about her sexuality over her three decades of teaching, Patricia Nicolari is realizing a dream she has had for 14 years: opening a school that caters specifically to the needs of LGBTQ+ students. With plans to enroll roughly 150 7th to 10th graders in...
Use of 'Latinx' under siege by Connecticut Puerto Rican lawmakers
HARTFORD, Conn. — On her first day in office as Governor of the State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the use of Latinx. Now, a group of Connecticut House members is seeking to ban the use of Latinx in official state communication. The proposal will be taken up by a legislative committee this session.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
News 12
Made in Connecticut: Fascia’s Chocolates of Waterbury
Valentine's Day is almost here and for many, a beautiful box of chocolates is the perfect gift. In this week's Made in Connecticut, News 12's Rebecca Surran takes you to a factory in Waterbury where the business of chocolate has been a labor of love.
Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
Community comes together after 60 farm animals were lost in Prospect fire
PROSPECT, Conn. — On Friday at around 11:30 p.m., a barn fire on Spring Road in Prospect took the lives of 60 farm animals. Those animals were the heart and soul of an organization called Kelly's Kids, Inc., run by Kelly Cronin. "These animals have impacted a lot of...
Members of Manchester Fire Departent train on icy waters
MANCHESTER, Conn. — There has been little opportunity to train for ice rescues this Winter season across Connecticut, but the recent run of cold weather offered a short window to do so. The fire department brought 16 of its members from Manchester to Center Springs Park Pond for some...
'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay
HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
News 12
Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit
A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
Marijuana dispensary set to open in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday. The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17 “We […]
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
Health Headlines: Dangers of isolation, more young people getting cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New study results have revealed more young people are being diagnosed with cancer, isolation can take a toll on the heart and poor oral health can be linked to heart attacks and strokes. More young people are being diagnosed with cancer, and how being isolated takes a toll on your […]
Rising egg prices have bakeries and breakfast restaurants struggling
CONNECTICUT, USA — As the price of eggs continues to skyrocket, it is not just consumers who are feeling the pinch, but restaurants and bakeries as well. Some businesses have had to get creative in order to compensate for the prices. "We’re going on 32 years. I’ve never seen...
Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley
New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
OnlyInYourState
The Tiny Pasta Fresca And Piadina In Connecticut Serves Grinders To Die For
We’ve got a few huge restaurants in Connecticut, like the massive Parkville Market Food Hall with 21 vendors. But an eatery doesn’t have to be large in size to be big on flavor. One of our favorite little restaurants in the Nutmeg State is the tiny little Pasta Fresca and Piadina. This little mom-and-pop shop is small, but has massive sandwiches and tons of delicious dishes. It’s a great little deli in Mystic that’s often overlooked in favor of flashier restaurants, but it’s a tasty spot you don’t want to miss.
branfordseven.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 6