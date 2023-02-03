ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lewis
4d ago

we used to have a decent YMCA in Norwich Connecticut like 30 years ago and then because of poor Management in Norwich they shut it down and now the building is a s*** hole and they're proposing to sell it to a construction company for like a handshake deal with no money why wouldn't they sell the property for a million dollars and make something

blavity.com

These Connecticut Teachers Adopted Their Student After Learning His Story

A Connecticut couple, both teachers, adopted one of their students after witnessing him endure a painful disease that led them to discover he was in the foster care system. According to Good Morning America, Jenna Riccio, an elementary school teacher, didn’t know her life would change when a new student named Nate transferred to her class in December 2018. She met him while being a reading teacher at Walsh Elementary School and helped him get comfortable in his new environment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

First Connecticut school for LGBTQ+ students set to open in New Haven

After facing discrimination and derogatory comments about her sexuality over her three decades of teaching, Patricia Nicolari is realizing a dream she has had for 14 years: opening a school that caters specifically to the needs of LGBTQ+ students. With plans to enroll roughly 150 7th to 10th graders in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Made in Connecticut: Fascia’s Chocolates of Waterbury

Valentine's Day is almost here and for many, a beautiful box of chocolates is the perfect gift. In this week's Made in Connecticut, News 12's Rebecca Surran takes you to a factory in Waterbury where the business of chocolate has been a labor of love.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Members of Manchester Fire Departent train on icy waters

MANCHESTER, Conn. — There has been little opportunity to train for ice rescues this Winter season across Connecticut, but the recent run of cold weather offered a short window to do so. The fire department brought 16 of its members from Manchester to Center Springs Park Pond for some...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
HAMDEN, CT
News 12

Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit

A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Marijuana dispensary set to open in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday. The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17 “We […]
MANCHESTER, CT
New Haven Independent

Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley

New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Tiny Pasta Fresca And Piadina In Connecticut Serves Grinders To Die For

We’ve got a few huge restaurants in Connecticut, like the massive Parkville Market Food Hall with 21 vendors. But an eatery doesn’t have to be large in size to be big on flavor. One of our favorite little restaurants in the Nutmeg State is the tiny little Pasta Fresca and Piadina. This little mom-and-pop shop is small, but has massive sandwiches and tons of delicious dishes. It’s a great little deli in Mystic that’s often overlooked in favor of flashier restaurants, but it’s a tasty spot you don’t want to miss.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
