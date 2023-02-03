ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

16 people displaced in New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford local news

