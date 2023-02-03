Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Related
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
State trooper, firefighter hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell: Officials
CROMWELL, Conn. — A Connecticut state trooper and a firefighter were struck by a vehicle while responding to a rollover crash on Route 9 south in Cromwell Wednesday morning. Injuries are involved, state police said, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. Both the state...
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
RUTLAND, Vt. — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of...
Man held in series of vehicle burglaries, attempts
GLASTONBURY — A Hartford man is being held on $46,500 bond while facing accusations that he stole a vehicle in Hartford on Jan. 2, drove it into Glastonbury, and committed a series of thefts and attempted thefts from other vehicles overnight before running out of gas on Route 2.
Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Community comes together after 60 farm animals were lost in Prospect fire
PROSPECT, Conn. — On Friday at around 11:30 p.m., a barn fire on Spring Road in Prospect took the lives of 60 farm animals. Those animals were the heart and soul of an organization called Kelly's Kids, Inc., run by Kelly Cronin. "These animals have impacted a lot of...
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
West Springfield Police looking to identify suspect wanted for stealing from a business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connecting with stealing from a business.
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0