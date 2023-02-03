Read full article on original website
Another Suspect Arrested in Connection to an Alleged January Incident at Casino in Jefferson
Another suspect has been arrested for an alleged January incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 48-year-old Dawn Miller of Carroll was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Miller found 36-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll and asked her to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Atlantic man arrested on warrants for narcotics related offenses
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Gage Mundorf, of Atlantic, on January 27th on several warrants for controlled substance and narcotics related offenses. Mundorf was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. All criminal charges...
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Boone man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 57-year-old Adam Duane Wright following a traffic stop on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wright was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and a theft incident. Police arrested 39-year-old Justin Ray Faris of Mount Ayr Friday following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Industrial Parkway. Officers charged Faris with driving while suspended, cited, and released. Officers arrested 50-year-old Chad Leroy Benge of Orient...
Perry Police Report February 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2014 Nissan Sentra, registered to and driven by Kayla Kristine Holland of 201 N.E. Hayes Dr., Ankeny, collided with a 2013 Toyota Corolla, registered to and driven by Mario Rene Morales of 311 10th St., Perry. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,000. Morales was issued a citation for failure to yield left turn.
Grand Junction Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Alleged Weekend Incident
A Grand Junction man faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged weekend incident. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened at 9:52pm Saturday when a 911 call came from 1002 Main Street East in Grand Junction. The caller said they fell and hit their head against a door. When Grand Junction Rescue arrived on scene and assessed the victim, they advised the sheriff’s office of a possible gunshot wound. Greene County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Woman dies after UTV rollover in Grundy County
REINBECK, Iowa — A woman is dead after the Utility Terrain Vehicle she was riding in rolled. 53-year-old Lori Knaack died at a local hospital after she was ejected from the UTV. Authorities were called to the crash about two miles northeast of Reinbeck around 8:40pm Saturday night. Investigators say Patrick Knaack was driving the UTV when he lost control. Six people were on board, two were taken to MercyOne in Waterloo for treatment but they are expected to recover.
Creston teen injured in a rollover accident
(Union Co) A Creston teen was injured in a rollover accident this (Monday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old female was driving a 1997 Saturn west on Highway 34 just before 11:00 a.m. when the vehicle went off into the north ditch, hitting Lark Avenue, causing the vehicle to go airborne and land upside down hitting the middle rear of the vehicle. The car then proceeded to roll and land upright in the west ditch of Lark Avenue.
Des Moines man reported missing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
Arrest made in 2016 murder case of man found in Iowa field
An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County field.
Ames police: Suspect injured after firing 2 shots into the air after arguement
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday morning, according to a press release. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 204 Jewel Drive on 10:39 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings. Witnesses at the scene reported that...
Cedar Rapids Man Charged With 2016 Murder Of Fort Dodge Man
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man is charged with murder in the 2016 death of a man from Fort Dodge. Christopher Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. Investigators accuse him of shooting Donald Preston to death while driving in rural Webster County in December of 2016. He’ll appear in court today.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
Blaha’s murder trial will be delayed, judge denies competency evaluation
FORT DODGE, Iowa – The trial for one of the Fort Dodge parents accused of drowning her newborn daughter in a bathtub will be delayed. Friday morning, the judge in Taylor Blaha’s murder case issued a ruling denying the request for a competency evaluation that had been made last week. Blaha and her attorney also […]
