Cleveland, OH

Related
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA

2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results

The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
NBA

Watch: Competing Together

Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22

Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

In season of ups and downs, Diallo a Pistons rock of reliability

The guy with a pretty compelling case as the Pistons best player over the past six weeks wasn’t in the rotation seven weeks ago. Explain that, Hamidou Diallo. “Stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” Diallo said after Monday’s loss to Boston when an emerging pattern held: The Pistons were a better team with Diallo on the floor than on the bench. “That’s been my mentality since I came in the league. Nothing’s been given to me. Everything’s been worked for.”
DETROIT, MI
NBA

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway

Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Magic Clipped by Knicks in Slugfest at Amway Center

Markelle Fultz recorded 21 points, Franz Wagner scored 18, and Paolo Banchero had 16, however the Orlando Magic, despite leading most of the way and sticking to their core defensive principles, were unable to ward off the New York Knicks in Tuesday’s 102-98 loss at Amway Center. Clutch Moments.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings

UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Rebounding And Free-Throw Shooting Bite Hornets In Home Loss

Ball Tallies Season-High 33 PTS; Magic Send Charlotte to Fourth Consecutive Defeat. For the second straight outing, the Charlotte Hornets put themselves in position to win, but poor late free-throw shooting combined with rebounding issues all game long sealed a 119-113 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC

