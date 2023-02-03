Read full article on original website
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Atlas Global Brands Signs Definitive Agreement With A Cannabis Distributor And Two Cannabis Pharmacies In Israel
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL announced that on February 6, 2023, the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cambrosia Ltd., of a 51% interest in an Israeli licensed cannabis “Trading House” and two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Israel, for consideration consisting of up to 2.8 million common shares of Atlas.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Elon Musk Tweets A Simple Yet Powerful Pro-Marijuana Message, Reaches Millions Around The World
One of the most influential CEOs in the world whose statements alone managed to move the needle and create a change has once again expressed his unambiguous support for cannabis. This time, with just three numbers Elon Musk promoted marijuana for free, reported TheStreet. His "420" tweet on Saturday resonated...
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?
Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus
“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Biden Is Looking To Regulate Crypto, And That's Great News for Investors
Government regulation is generally considered bad for an industry. It often results in increased costs around compliance and increased restrictions that inhibit growth. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — for example, creating restrictions on where manufacturers can dump dangerous chemicals means cities have cleaner drinking water. But...
Tesla, Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Uber, Baidu: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices witnessed see-saw movements on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged once again that the disinflationary process has begun but also added that the central bank would have to raise rates more than what is priced-in if the labor market remains strong and inflation remains high. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, however, closed over 1% higher while the Dow Jones ended with over 0.7% gains. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today
SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
Elon Musk Says Tesla 'Master Plan 3' Update For Sustainable Energy Coming In March: 'The Future Is Bright'
Tesla Inc TSLA Chief Elon Musk teased another update about “Master Plan 3″ late on Tuesday night, hinting that it would be revealed at the electric vehicle firm’s Investor Day event at Giga Texas. "Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth...
Ransomware Attack Targets Thousands Of Computers Worldwide Including Those In The US
Thousands of computer systems globally, including in the U.S., were exposed to a ransomware attack days after a U.K. financial software firm, ION, was subject to a similar attack. What Happened: Days after the derivatives trading company in the U.K was the target of a hack, a ransomware attack targeting...
HEXO Increases Production Of Its Straight Edge Pre-Rolls And Launches Enhanced Inhalation Technology
HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO has successfully completed the expansion of its straight edge pre-roll production capacity at the company’s Fenwick, Ontario site and will be launching a proprietary inhalation technology, intended to improve the cannabis experience. The development allows HEXO to increase its straight edge pre-roll production capacity, accelerating...
Amid Hindenburg-Adani Row, Jokowi Warns Indonesian Financial Regulators To Tighten Strings
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on Monday, called on the country’s financial regulator to increase oversight of the capital markets after the recent crisis at the Adani Group in India. What Happened: While speaking at the annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo said that India's depreciating rupee and capital outflows...
