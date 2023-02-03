ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

By By ELAINE GANLEY - Associated Press
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUQme_0kbcfMnT00

PARIS — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website Friday.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from beauty and fashion company Puig said.

Le Telegramme newspaper quoted the mayor of Vannes, David Robo, as saying that Rabanne died at his home in the Brittany region town of Portsall.

Rabanne’s fashion house shows its collections in Paris and is scheduled to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear designs during the upcoming Feb. 27-March 3 fashion week.

He was known as a rebel designer in a career that blossomed with his collaboration with the family-owned Puig, a Spanish company that now also owns other design houses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Caroline Herrera and Dries Van Noten. The company also owns the fragrance brands Byredo and Penhaligon’s.

“Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women (to) clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre — the word means ‘automobile grill,’ you know — and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?" the group's statement said.

Calandre perfume was launched in 1969, the first product by Puig in Spain, France and the United States, according to the company.

Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name of Paco Rabanne.

He studied architecture at Paris' Beaux Arts Academie before moving to couture, following in in the steps of his mother, who was a couturier in Spain. He said she was jailed at one point for being dressed in a “scandalous” fashion.

He sold accessories to well-known designers before launching his own collection.

He titled the first collection presented under his own name “12 unwearable dresses in contemporary materials.” His innovative outfits were made of various kinds of metal, including his famous use of mail, the chain-like material associated with Medieval knights.

Coco Chanel reportedly called Rabanne “the metallurgist of fashion.”

“My colleagues tell me I am not a couturier but an artisan, and it's true that I'm an artisan. ... I work with my hands,” he said in interview in the 1970s.

In an interview given when he was 43 years old and now held in thFrance's National Audiovisual Institute, Rabanne explained his radical fashion philosophy,

“I think fashion is prophetic. Fashion announces the future,” he said, adding that women were harbingers of what lies on the horizon.

“When hair balloons, regimes fall,” Rabanne said. “When hair is smooth, all is well.”

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Paco Rabanne: 10 Vintage Photos of the Late Fashion Designer’s Fascinating Life

Paco Rabanne was known for working in unusual materials to make dresses as well as bags. Among his many contributions, his disco-era sequined dresses and his iconic 1969 metallic bag stand out, as the designer worked in materials no longer as popular today. These festive, brilliant and unique fashions were made in the image of the designer. The great Spanish fashion designer and perfumer died on February 3, 2023 in Portsall, Brittany, France at the age of 88. Below, look back on moments from his life.
rolling out

5 Black fashion designers who are shaping the industry

Black History Month is a time to honor leaders and activists who overcame struggles to create a better future for all Americans. The fashion industry was slow to recognize the talent of African Americans, even that of the iconic Andre Leon Talley, who once shared with Al Sharpton during an MSNBC interview, “Blackness is always a threat. There is systemic racism in every walk of life.”
WWD

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Fronts Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in Miu Miu‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, alongside the likes of Ever Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona. Interrogating the function of fashion and its place in a modern-day world, the campaign aims to encourage self-expression and the...
Harper's Bazaar

Burberry Just Debuted Its "New Look"

The New Burberry is here. Daniel Lee, the one-time Bottega Veneta designer who was announced as Burberry's new creative lead last fall, has given the world a first look at his reimagination of the brand. Gone are the British goths at the beach, wearing heavy black eyeshadow and a little...
hypebeast.com

LVMH Sales Slowed and Prada Crowned World's Hottest Brand in This Week's Top Fashion News

On Friday morning, the fashion industry suffered a big loss: Puig confirmed the death of legendary fashion designer Paco Rabanne, stating he had passed at his home in Portsall, France, at the age of 88. With the announcement, the parent company reminded the world of his “enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name” — and the industry has continued to celebrate Rabanne’s impact.
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Lucie and Luke Meier’s practice at Jil Sander pivots around a balanced tension between opposites—a sort of art-meets-life dynamic, as the aesthetic they are after is very much a reflection of their personalities, their beliefs, and the lifestyle that goes with it. Their men’s pre-fall collection was a further confirmation of how the Meiers manage to find a congenial middle ground between contrasting elements.
Vogue

Genius Manoeuvre: Jay-Z, Mercedes-Benz Will Join Moncler At London Fashion Week

Fashion collaborations? They’re so over. Or at least they are for now at Moncler, whose highly regarded five-year Genius project is “evolving from a world of fashion collaborations to a platform for co-creation across different industries”, the brand announced today. As part of the shift in strategy,...
WWD

Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023

Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
ARTnews

Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies at 88, Paul Signac Thief Sentenced to Five Years, and More: Morning Links for February 6, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PACO RABANNE, the inimitable Spanish fashion designer who made his name by constructing garments out of metal and plastic in the 1960s, and then built an empire selling fragrances, died on Friday, at 88, the New York Times reports. Rabanne’s many claims to fame include creating Jane Fonda’s instantly iconic outfit for the 1968 feature Barbarella out of materials like PVC and chainmail, and serving as costume designer for Jean-Luc Godard’s 2 or 3 Things I Know About Her (1967). Coco Chanel once quipped that Rabanne was “a metalworker not a couturier,” the Guardian notes, but he found plenty of other admirers, including...
Vogue Magazine

Eccentric Style Ruled at the Manhattan Vintage Show

The 22-degrees-Fahrenheit weather in New York didn’t stop dedicated shoppers from lining down the block shortly before the doors opened at the Manhattan Vintage Show last Friday. They all meant business as they arrived at the triannual event, with hopes of scoring sweet ’50s dresses, or a saucy ’90s leather Versace jacket. “We really tried to have vintage for all [this time],” says Amy Abrams, the co-owner of Manhattan Vintage. “Every style, era, and price point—from accessories to clothing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionunited.com

Away from the frenzy, creativity shines at haute couture

It was not so long ago that haute couture was held in salons, private sitting room-style presentations that showed the collections to a Maison’s elusive, well-to-do clientele. It was unobtrusive, chic, and most of all held hush-hush behind closed doors. But those are days of yore. Just like ready-to-wear, haute couture is vying for fashion’s attention, giving way to elaborate set production, Hollywood celebrities, front-row kerfuffles, and of course a high quotient of one upmanship. The goal? To sell, of course, or perhaps to be the designer and house that will remain the most newsworthy after the images have long disappeared into the feed.
Hypebae

G-Star RAW Taps Fashion Designer David Laport for "Denim After Dark" Capsule

Long-term denim connoisseur, G-Star, has teamed up with slow fashion designer David Laport for an all-new capsule collection which aims to fuse denim’s casual nature with the subversive design methods of Haute Couture. Dubbed “Denim After Dark,” the new capsule merges Laport’s expressive design ethos with G-Star RAW‘s longstanding...
GQMagazine

Here’s a First Look at Daniel Lee’s Burberry

When Riccardo Tisci took the helm as Burberry’s creative director in 2018, he enlisted graphic designer Peter Saville (who famously created the album artwork for Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures) for a branding revamp, swapping out the heritage label’s prim serif font for blocky Helvetica. The logo symbolized a new, modern Burberry, and Tisci placed it prominently on all sorts of garments, from drawstring hoodies to lace gowns.
E! News

Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week 2023 So You Can Feel Like a Total Insider

Watch: Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway. Need details on Fashion Week? Here's what you need to know in a New York minute. New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 officially runs from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, and there are a lot of runway shows and presentations to see—74, to be exact. Rodarte will kick off the festivities, with LUAR closing out the chic week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at his home in France

Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88 at his home in France. Puig, the parent company of his brands, confirmed the news of the Pasaia native’s death. The Spanish fashion and fragrance company said he had “marked generations with his radical vision of fashion, and his legacy...
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy