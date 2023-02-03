2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open Doha WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff (Last Update - 03-02)

Boris Becker was in Trier to watch the German team take on Switzerland in the Davis Cup and he watched them get beaten by a county that never beat Germany. Becker was released from prison recently and he's been largely jobless since then. He might get a job with the German tennis federation if he wants to with a return as head of men's tennis in the cards. The disappointment was huge in the German ranks after Switzerland pulled out a win and the hope is Becker can come in and help with that.

2 DAYS AGO