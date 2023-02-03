2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open Doha WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff (Last Update - 03-02)

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title
LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. “I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll...
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title at the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour with her first Top 5 victory. The 22-year-old American upset No.1 seed and local hope Caroline Garcia, 7-6(7), 7-5, collecting...
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Rankings Update: Parks rises 28 spots after Lyon Trophy Run
After a solid week of tennis, we have new WTA Rankings that saw some players like Parks and Andreescu rise while the top 10 remained unchanged. Not many tennis players played in the previous week with the events in Hua Hin and Lyon but we did see Alycia Parks announce herself in a major way. She defeated Caroline Garcia in her hometown Lyon in front of a packed crowd never buckling under pressure. The effort earned her a trophy and a rise in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated ATP Rankings: Frances Tiafoe reaches new career high, Lehecka, Shelton break into Top 50
There's been a bit of a shake-up in this week's ATP rankings as 11 players have attained new career milestones. Frances Tiafoe has moved up a spot to No. 14, securing a new career peak. He is participating in this week's Dallas Open, and a title would push him even higher up in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Madison Keys prevails in close encounter over Sloane Stephens in weekend exhibition match at Dallas Open
Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys faced off against each other in the Women's Tennis Classic exhibition match at the Dallas Open on Sunday. They kicked off the ATP 250 event, which will feature top talents including Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov. The tournament was originally supposed to...
tennisuptodate.com
Who qualified for 2023 Davis Cup Finals this past weekend? Complete list here
The qualifying rounds of the 2023 Davis Cup happened over the weekend and we have 12 more nations that will be part of the Finals later this year. The nations that qualified before and didn't need to play in this stage were the champions Canada, Spain, Italy and Australia. The other nations had to book a place by beating another nation and we have the full list of those that made it. Borna Coric led his country past Austria beating them 3-1 to book a place in the Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's bitter": Davis Cup captain Kohlmann on shock defeat for Zverev and Germany against Switzerland
Germany were dumped out of Davis Cup Qualifying by Stan Wawrinka and Switzerland after a stunning win for Stan the Man to complete a 3-2 triumph. Team captain Michael Kohlmann spoke afterwards and was frustrated saying it wasn't expected but at the same time no player could be blamed for defeat with Alexander Zverev returning to the side for the defeat.
tennisuptodate.com
“It is the hardest time to win a Grand Slam”: Mouratoglou praises Medvedev for winning Grand Slam tittle in Big Three era
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou opined on Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam win and Stefanos Tsitsipas' chance of winning a Grand Slam. The coach has a lot of experience on the tour, in addition to being Serena Williams's coach for 10 years (in which the American won 10 Grand Slams) he has worked with some important names in the WTA and ATP, such as Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep and Holger Rune.
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu crashes out of Abu Dhabi against Putintseva
Despite struggling with a shoulder injury in Hua Hin Andreescu opted to play in Abu Dhabi but she didn't do very well losing to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-7(2) 2-6. Andreescu entered this match as a favourite but it was unclear how well her shoulder felt after she retired in Hua Hin just a few days ago. She opened well taking an early break but as soon as Putitnseva found her rhythm the match shifted in her favour. She broke back and was able to stick through a sequence.
tennisuptodate.com
Sponsorship grows for Rybakina after Australian Open run, sees 'growing interest' in tennis
Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina thanked fans and sponsors for their support after a successful run at the Australian Open as she sees more interest in her. Rybakina comes from humble beginnings and she's rather grateful for the support and attention she's getting lately after working her way to the top of tennis. The Russian-born Kazakh player expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post ahead of the WTA event in Emirates. Rybakina wrote:
tennisuptodate.com
Rune set to continue working with Patrick Mouratoglou with Simona Halep situation still unresolved
Holger Rune started working with Patrick Mouratoglou once Simona Halep got suspended from tennis and he'll continue to do so for the time being. Mouratoglou was the coach for Simona Halep for the majority of 2022 but since her suspension, the Frenchman started working with Rune. He knew him for years as Rune came through his tennis academy and when approached with the possibility, Mouratoglou happily accepted. It was very fruitful in a short time as he was able to heald him to a maiden ATP 1000 trophy in Paris. Rune defeated Djokovic in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
Becker not averse to working with DTB again after Davis Cup disappointment, potential return to Head of Men's Tennis role
Boris Becker was in Trier to watch the German team take on Switzerland in the Davis Cup and he watched them get beaten by a county that never beat Germany. Becker was released from prison recently and he's been largely jobless since then. He might get a job with the German tennis federation if he wants to with a return as head of men's tennis in the cards. The disappointment was huge in the German ranks after Switzerland pulled out a win and the hope is Becker can come in and help with that.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsonga still keeping in shape despite retirement with practice match against Donna Vekic
Despite retiring earlier this year, Jo-Wilfriend Tsonga is still keeping in shape as he demonstrated in a practice match against Donna Vekic which he won. Donna Vekic met up with Tsonga to practice ahead of her return in Linz this week and they played a practice match which Tsonga won. Despite being retired since last year, Tsonga is keeping in shape and he demonstrated that by beating Vekic rather comfortably in two sets 6-2 7-5. She was excited to share the court with a player sharing it on social media.
tennisuptodate.com
Eva Lys joins fellow German, Jule Niemeier in Last 16 at Upper Austria Ladies Linz
Action has begun at Upper Austria Ladies Linz this week with Eva Lys among the early winners in Austria joining fellow German, Jule Niemeier in the Last 16. Seeing off Russian, Kamilla Rachimova 6-4, 7-6, she will next face Bernarda Pera or Dalma Galfi. She went 5-1 down in the...
tennisuptodate.com
"There's nothing exciting about Tommy" - Rennae Stubbs on why Tommy Paul tends to remain underappreciated
Karolina Pliskova's former coach Rennae Stubbs and Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson discussed Tommy Paul's apparent lack of popularity on their podcast, 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'. Paul became the first American player since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open. The 25-year-old ousted compatriot Ben...
