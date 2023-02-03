Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
ICE agent accepted bribe to pay off drug debt
A former federal immigration agent who gave up sensitive information to pay off a drug debt has been sentenced to jail.
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Father believes El Paso officers used excessive force when tasing, detaining son
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A video shared online and with KFOX14 is raising questions about the use of force by El Paso police after several officers were seen and heard using a taser on a young man who was already pinned to the ground. The video taken by...
28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. The incident happened...
KFOX 14
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
Teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor allegedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More details of the Chapin High School teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor have been released. Orlando Solis, who is listed as a mathematics teacher on the El Paso Independent School District's website, was arrested Thursday after messaging with an employee from the Army Criminal Division's Internet The post Teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor allegedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty in killing of officer with El Paso ties
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to capital murder at the start of his trial Monday morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after convicted of intoxicated manslaughter of a 6-year-old and his mother
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A sentence has been set for the man found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated vehicular assault for killing a mother and son in a wrong-way crash on Loop 375. 73-year-old Juan Martinez was sentenced to 15 years in prison and upon release of The post Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after convicted of intoxicated manslaughter of a 6-year-old and his mother appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Las Cruces police still searching for suspects in 3-decade-old bowling alley massacre
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friday, Feb. 10 marks the 33rd anniversary of one of the most heinous crimes in Las Cruces history — the Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre. Four children and three adults were targeted in a robbery turned mass shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley.
KFOX 14
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
KVIA
Fatal crash in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
KFOX 14
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
KFOX 14
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
Man found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter in death of mother, 6-year-old boy
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man accused of killing a mother and son in a wrong-way crash on Loop 375 has been found guilty on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated vehicular assault. Juan Martinez, 73, killed 25-year-old Elide Garcia and her 6-year-old son in December 2019 when he drove The post Man found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter in death of mother, 6-year-old boy appeared first on KVIA.
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso: Bologna Seizure Capitol of the World
The Border Patrol takes A LOT of bolognas away from people. We all know this. I’ve already written about it in an article with all the crude, 8th-grade-level humor you’ve come to expect. But, if the one official is to be believed, El Paso is kind of FAMOUS for its bologna-snatching ways.
