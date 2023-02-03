Read full article on original website
Loop 375 at Spur 601 closed after semi-truck fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire Wednesday morning. It happened on Loop 375 west at Spur 601 closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT cameras showed five firefighter trucks at the scene. The fire happened before 8 a.m....
1 person taken to hospital after Sun Metro bus, truck collide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and an older Ford F-150 truck down the road from the Cielo Vista Mall, police confirmed. The individual's injuries are unknown, police said. Police blocked off the southbound...
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
Driver in deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso suspected of being intoxicated
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso over the weekend. Antonio Machorro, 20, of Denton, Texas, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter. El Paso police stated that police officers were called out to the 600 block of...
Pedestrian struck along Dyer Street in northeast El Paso from southern New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 33-year-old man from New Mexico was identified as the pedestrian killed along Dyer Street last month. The pedestrian crash happened in the early morning hours on January 19 in the 11100 Dyer Street. Police identified the man as Art Cadena of Truth or...
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
Drunk driver found guilty of 2019 crash that left mother, son dead on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man responsible for a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and his 25-year-old mother near Bowie High School in 2019 was found guilty in court Tuesday. Juan Martinez was found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault...
EPISD addresses faulty door after parent enters Franklin HS during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Franklin Magnet School parent is concerned about campus security after she was able to access the school during Monday's secure mode of operations. The parent contacted KFOX14 via email stating she went to the school on Monday to hand in attendance paperwork to...
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
Northeast El Paso convenience store clerk shoots attempted armed robber, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was shot while attempting to rob a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez. The shooting took place at the DK convenience store at 5201 Fairbanks Drive around 12:28 p.m. Officers were...
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
CBP officers at El Paso port of entries inspect flowers ahead of Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In preparation for Valentine's Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking the public to be wary about importing flowers from Mexico. Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements at southwest border ports of entry are prohibited. Those include chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.
Over $450K worth of fentanyl, cocaine seized at Ysleta Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso intercepted 12.95 pounds of fentanyl and 44.12 pounds of cocaine in three separate incidents between Wednesday and Sunday. CBP officers on Wednesday encountered a 24-year-old man from Mexico...
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
City invites community to meeting about draft of Downtown, Uptown El Paso Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is holding a community meeting to receive feedback on the initial draft recommendation of the El Paso Downtown and Uptown Plan. The plan will guide future growth and development for downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent...
