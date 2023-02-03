ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

KFOX 14

Loop 375 at Spur 601 closed after semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire Wednesday morning. It happened on Loop 375 west at Spur 601 closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT cameras showed five firefighter trucks at the scene. The fire happened before 8 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
1 person taken to hospital after Sun Metro bus, truck collide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and an older Ford F-150 truck down the road from the Cielo Vista Mall, police confirmed. The individual's injuries are unknown, police said. Police blocked off the southbound...
EL PASO, TX
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
EL PASO, TX
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
EL PASO, TX
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
EL PASO, TX
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
EL PASO, TX
Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
EL PASO, TX
CBP officers at El Paso port of entries inspect flowers ahead of Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In preparation for Valentine's Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking the public to be wary about importing flowers from Mexico. Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements at southwest border ports of entry are prohibited. Those include chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.
EL PASO, TX
Over $450K worth of fentanyl, cocaine seized at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso intercepted 12.95 pounds of fentanyl and 44.12 pounds of cocaine in three separate incidents between Wednesday and Sunday. CBP officers on Wednesday encountered a 24-year-old man from Mexico...
EL PASO, TX
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

