New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Western New York earthquake history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s been nearly 30 years since an earthquake this strong has hit the region. First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Johnson has been tracking this unusual western New York event since early Monday morning.
DMV inspection stickers get new look
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers, and the transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
WNY heroin overdoses increase: NYSP report 94 overdoses in 12 days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are alerting the public of the increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023. In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported, including six deaths. Of the 94 overdoses and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties make up 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Naloxone (Narcan) was administered 57 times during this time.
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House in special elections, splitting power in an important swing state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House in special elections, splitting power in an important swing state. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Reimbursement for NY victims of EBT card skimming included in Hochul’s proposed budget
THE BRONX (PIX11) — After months of no action, Electronic Benefit Transfer cardholders who were victims of card skimming crimes last year may soon be able to get that money back. This could be made possible by funds allocated in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s preliminary state budget. Lakisha Martinez, of Far Rockaway, was one […]
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
Under New Law, E-ZPass Will Now Have to Check Customer Accounts Prior to Issuing Violations
NEW JERSEY- A new law (S-646/A-823) signed by Governor Murphy on February 2, will now require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database before sending a violation notice in the mail. Under the new law, motorists traveling on the NJ Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway won't be receiving unpaid tolls if their E-ZPass accounts are current and in good standing. If the vehicle has an E-ZPass account, the owner of the vehicle will be charged for the toll through E-ZPass. The $50 administrative fee can not be assessed unless...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
Space Force vows ‘above and beyond’ cleanup of Maui spill
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Space Force said a power surge during a lightning storm likely caused a mechanical issue that allowed about 700 gallons (2,750 liters) of diesel fuel to spill last week at the environmentally sensitive and culturally important summit of Haleakala mountain on Hawaii’s Maui Island.
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023
Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Ticket sold in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize, nation’s 9th-largest lottery jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ticket sold in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize, nation’s 9th-largest lottery jackpot. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Illinois gun-ban incites challenges to legislative shortcuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — For all the fanfare and the legal rigmarole of Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, it might come as a surprise to learn the legislation was titled “Insurance Code-Public Adjusters.”. To thousands of gun owners and merchants who filed lawsuits over it, the title...
