ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine

Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say

In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
an17.com

Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery

AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
WAFB

Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
HAMMOND, LA
stpso.com

Woman Driving Old School Bus Takes STPSO Deputies on Pursuit

A Florida woman who was driving an old, repurposed school bus is in custody after a pursuit with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies received a call from employees of a gas station in the 2200 block of Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman came into the store carrying a blowtorch and said she was looking for the local Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Office. She was driving a school bus covered in graffiti. The bus had a Virginia license plate.
MANDEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy