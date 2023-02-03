Read full article on original website
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
NOLA.com
16-year-old carjacking suspect shot by JPSO deputies charged as adult with armed robbery
A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who was shot in the leg after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say he opened fire on them has been charged as an adult with armed robbery, according to court records. Cedric Payne, of Algiers, appeared in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty...
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
NOLA.com
Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say
In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
Police chase in school bus leads to crash at North Shore school, blowtorch-wielding woman arrested
A Florida woman is in custody after detectives say a bizarre incident involving a blowtorch and a school bus led to a police chase and crash on the North Shore Tuesday morning.
Victim left wounded after January armed robbery, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Jan. 27 just after 1:20 a.m., a woman driving a silver sedan went to the 600 block of St. Louis Street, where she met the victim.
New Orleans family upset with 911 response after father has heart attack
NEW ORLEANS — A woman who lives in Bywater took to NextDoor to recount a scary incident that took place recently. Cindi Richardson says her husband was having a heart attack but an ambulance never showed up. She says she called 911 five times in 90 minutes. “The 911...
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
Son of carjacking victim reacts to DA missing key deadline
The son of a carjacking victim is frustrated and disgusted after finding out that the Office of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams missed a key deadline in the case.
fox8live.com
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
houmatimes.com
Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
Suspect fatally shoots man at New Orleans bus stop, evades police after running into nearby Walmart
The Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East was shut down on Tuesday. Our news crew responded to the scene where multiple New Orleans Police Department units and a SWAT Team were working the incident.
an17.com
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery
AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
stpso.com
Woman Driving Old School Bus Takes STPSO Deputies on Pursuit
A Florida woman who was driving an old, repurposed school bus is in custody after a pursuit with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies received a call from employees of a gas station in the 2200 block of Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman came into the store carrying a blowtorch and said she was looking for the local Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Office. She was driving a school bus covered in graffiti. The bus had a Virginia license plate.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish, fled from deputies
ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fled from a shooting scene with his infant child Monday morning. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting near John Leblanc Boulevard and Airline Highway shortly after midnight Monday morning. Justin Chriss woke up to...
3 dead in St. Tammany with suspected overdoses from tainted fentanyl
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An illegal drug now being sold on the Northshore can kill you. Over the weekend the parish's coroner believes it claimed the lives of three people in 24 hours in St. Tammany. “I have seen this clinical presentation over and over and over again...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish sheriff, school board ordered to answer lawsuit claims
BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested late last year after she sent a listening device to school on her daughter's wheelchair has sued the school district and the Livingston Parish sheriff, claiming violations of her rights, violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and negligence by the defendants. Amanda Carter...
