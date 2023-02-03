Read full article on original website
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Wanted Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle, transporting meth
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a weekend pursuit. On Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs office was notified that a vehicle. reported stolen from Hiawatha a few days prior was located at a residence in the vicinity of 130th and Falcon on...
Man accused in fatal chase, crash that killed Kansas woman
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a 2021 high-speed chase and crash that killed a Kansas woman have made an arrest. On Sunday, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, Kansas was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for first degree murder, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. In May...
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
KWU men's indoor track sees more records set at Washburn Open
TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan men's indoor track saw another school record set, twice, in the same event, as the Coyotes competed at the Washburn Open on Friday and Saturday. Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) and Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) both set a new school record in the 200m on Friday. Kyser set the mark with a time of 22.28 and just a few minutes later, Benjamin took the record with a 21.98.
Coyote women's indoor track competes at Washburn Open
TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan women's indoor track had a strong showing at the Washburn Open on Friday and Saturday. The Coyotes competed in a field filled with athletes from NCAA Division II and elite junior college programs, along with strong NAIA competition as well. KWU's Distance Medley Relay team...
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week eight
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week eight rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Coyote men down Braves; Kaplan scores career-high 27 points
OTTAWA – Cory Kaplan (JR/Merritt Island, Fla.) didn't play well Wednesday during Kansas Wesleyan's 60-55 loss to Kansas Conference leader Oklahoma Wesleyan, missing all five of his shots and failing to score. Three days later he got back on track with a jaw-dropping and record-setting performance. Kaplan scored 27...
KWU women's basketball holds on for win at Ottawa
OTTAWA – LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) was very good all game long but saved her best for last. Her two free throws with 5.9 seconds left propelled Kansas Wesleyan to a harrowing 70-68 Kansas Conference victory over Ottawa on Saturday night inside Wilson Field House. Ricks, KWU's irrepressible...
Irish look to fend off another top league foe in Wamego
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80
LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds...
