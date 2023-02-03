TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan men's indoor track saw another school record set, twice, in the same event, as the Coyotes competed at the Washburn Open on Friday and Saturday. Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) and Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) both set a new school record in the 200m on Friday. Kyser set the mark with a time of 22.28 and just a few minutes later, Benjamin took the record with a 21.98.

