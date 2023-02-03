Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
Nigeria and Ghana are prone to devastating floods - they could achieve a lot by working together
Many countries in Africa suffer from disasters annually, but the adverse effects are grossly under-reported compared with coverage of more developed nations. The impact of these disasters is also more severe in developing countries because they have less capacity to adapt and cope. Flooding is the most widespread and recurrent...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
General Pervez Musharraf obituary
Of all Pakistan’s assorted mixture of leaders since independence, none so divided opinion at home and abroad as General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in October 1999. Vilified and praised in equal measure, Musharraf, who has died aged 79, left a legacy that is certain...
BBC
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan leader's love-hate relationship with India
In 2001, Pervez Musharraf believed the time had come to "turn over a new leaf" in rebuilding the broken relationship between India and Pakistan. The nuclear-armed rivals had fought two wars and a limited conflict over the disputed region of Kashmir. Peace was elusive along the de-facto border dividing Kashmir between the two neighbours.
Big Tech reshaped immigration policy to recruit global talent. The newest wave of layoffs have left those immigrant workers stranded.
Outdated immigration policy and tech company layoffs have led to many H-1B visa holders scrambling to find new employment or face deportation.
Many Wealthy American Homebuyers Are Moving Overseas. Here’s Why.
What’s stopping well-heeled Americans from up and moving to another country? These days, not much. Turns out, more high-net-worth homebuyers than ever are seizing the opportunity to live overseas. According to data from the 2022 Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Report, a whopping 92 percent of wealthy Americans were actively looking to relocate abroad last year. Factors including profitable exchange rates, the shift to remote work and a very strong US dollar have all helped turn this once far-flung fantasy into a reality. Though, 67 percent admitted to already owning property outside the US. “We saw renewed interest among wealthy investors in international buying in...
BBC
Tech lay-offs: Dell to cut workforce
Dell is to lay off about 6,650 workers because of the decline in demand for personal computers. The job cuts are expected to affect about 5% of its global workforce. The company faced tough market conditions with an uncertain future and its previous cost-cutting measures were no longer enough, co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo.
Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's (MBGn.DE) local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets.
Nigerian couple plotted to bring man to UK to donate kidney, court told
Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu are on trial with their daughter, said to have been intended recipient, and a doctor
The Jewish Press
Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
‘My forefathers did something horribly wrong’: British slave owners’ family to apologise and pay reparations
The Trevelyans were shocked to see their name in a slavery database and a journey to Grenada confirmed the continuing impact of their grim history
Nigerian senator 'brought street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney in exchange for £7,000'
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, is on trial at the Old Bailey with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
TechCrunch
UK regulator says Microsoft’s proposed $68.7B Activision merger could create ‘higher prices, fewer choices’
Microsoft first revealed plans for its mega-bucks Activision acquisition last January, a deal that would make Microsoft the third-biggest gaming company in the world by revenue behind Tencent and Sony. More importantly, it would also give Microsoft direct control over well-known franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
TechCrunch
Chinese influence, loan-collection practices reasons for India’s crackdown on lending firms
In meetings with fintech associations on Tuesday, officials from the IT Ministry and influential think tank Niti Aayog offered broader explanations about the decision. The IT Ministry is concerned about the past and current presence of Chinese investors on the cap tables of some lending apps in India, the officials said, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s PixCap draws $2.8M to power web-based 3D design
Founded in 2020, Singapore-based PixCap just secured $2.8 million from a seed funding round. It was part of the seventh cohort of Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s accelerator, which led the round. Cocoon Capital, Entrepreneur First and angel investor Michael Gryseels also participated. CJ Looi, CEO of...
TechCrunch
Jobber fixes on $100M as its platform for home services pros hits 200K users
This Series D is being led by new backer General Atlantic, with participation also from Summit Partners, Version One Ventures and Tech Pioneers Fund. Summit led the company’s previous round of $60 million in January 2021. As with that last round, the startup is not disclosing its valuation, but co-founder and CEO Sam Pillar noted in an interview that it was “multiple times” the previous valuation, and described it as a “clean up round.”
