lostcoastoutpost.com
Warrant Suspect Flees Vehicle Following McKinleyville Traffic Stop; Deputies Arrest Him Following Short Pursuit
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 4, 2023, at about 3:41 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Central Avenue near Little River Drive. The vehicle yielded and a passenger,...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Dead in McKinleyville After ‘Domestic Violence Incident,’ Says Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: The Sheriff’s Office told the Times-Standard it believes the incident to be a murder-suicide situation. More in the press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office below:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1600...
kymkemp.com
McKinleyville Deaths are Likely the Result of a Domestic Violence Situation, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Investigation into two people found dead inside McKinleyville home
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Division is investigating after two people were found dead in a McKinleyville home on Feb. 6. According to the HCSO, the two people were discovered during a welfare check on the 1600 block of Kristin Way. Investigators were serving a search warrant at the home.
goldrushcam.com
Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania
February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Drug Task Force Remove Two-Year-Old Child From Home, Arrest Man For Suspected Fentanyl Sales
On Wednesday February 1, 2023, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Moon Lane in Hoopa for suspected narcotics. At the time of the search warrant service, agents located 37 year old Darrell Moon, and a two year old juvenile on scene. During a search of the residence, agents located approximately 25 grams of suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, ammunition, body armor, and two firearms.
KDRV
Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
kymkemp.com
School Bus and a Small SUV Collided Near Orick This Morning
This morning, at about 6:35, a school bus and a small SUV collided on Hwy 101 in Orick at Lundblade Street, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Traffic is still moving slowly there as of 7:53 a.m., according to Caltrans QuickMap. One person, the woman driver of the...
kymkemp.com
One Hiker Rescued, One Still Missing, Says Coast Guard
A 74-year-old woman is still missing after two mushroom hunters got lost in the French Hill area of Gasquet Friday. According to the Lost Coast Outpost who has a full story here, the woman’s daughter was located but the woman is still out in the cold and the wet.
kymkemp.com
74-Year-Old Mushroom Hunter Still Missing, According to Last Reports
A 74-year-old woman remains missing even after multiple helicopter flights and land searches in the French Hill area of Gasquet in Del Norte County, according to the last report from the US Coast Guard at 8:07 p.m. Rainfall and chilly weather have complicated the search for the missing woman. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
KTVL
One transported to hospital after chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says one person was transported to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway Thursday night. According to officials, the crash blocked both northbound lanes near Midway Avenue. A single vehicle that had rolled over was hit by another vehicle passing...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
kymkemp.com
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans
Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
