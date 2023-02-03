Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire
There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
247Sports
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama
Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
SEC Hoops: Close Calls for Arkansas, Tennessee and Bad Beats
Entering the 2022-23 season, the two matchups between Kentucky and Arkansas appeared to be the biggest headliners of the SEC. Injuries put each team on the bubble early. The Cats have won their way off, for now, while the Razorbacks can’t seem to find a rhythm in Eric Musselman’s fourth season.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire
Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire ...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols player who transferred showed some major respect for Tennessee this weekend
A former Tennessee Vols player who was among those that transferred after the 2020 season showed some major respect for UT this weekend. Morris, a former five-star recruit, played at Tennessee in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to Oklahoma. The Georgia native participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL...
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Arkansas Football: What to expect in next transfer portal window
The next transfer portal window is just 15 days long, compared to the 45-day marathon in December/January during the first window. Here's a quick look at what Arkansas might expect to happen...
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming game vs the Gators at Coleman Coliseum.
Baylor Football Adds Transfers to 2023 Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has completed its signing class with the addition of 11 transfer student-athletes, with a total of 21 of its new signees enrolling in the spring semester. The Bears welcomed 32 new student-athletes via the early signing and Feb. 1 signing period, including 11 transfers and...
#D23AMTEAM: Meet the 10 transfers from Florida's 2023 class
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Billy Napier and his staff landed a total of 10 transfers in the Class of 2023, including nine signees after the December signing day. All 10 players are enrolled on campus to participate in offseason workouts and spring practices. Meet the Gators’ new 2023 roster additions from the transfer portal.
Comments / 0