The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire

There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama

Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Baylor Football Adds Transfers to 2023 Signing Class

WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has completed its signing class with the addition of 11 transfer student-athletes, with a total of 21 of its new signees enrolling in the spring semester. The Bears welcomed 32 new student-athletes via the early signing and Feb. 1 signing period, including 11 transfers and...
WACO, TX
On3.com

#D23AMTEAM: Meet the 10 transfers from Florida's 2023 class

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Billy Napier and his staff landed a total of 10 transfers in the Class of 2023, including nine signees after the December signing day. All 10 players are enrolled on campus to participate in offseason workouts and spring practices. Meet the Gators’ new 2023 roster additions from the transfer portal.
