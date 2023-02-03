Read full article on original website
Lady Irish and Raiders square off for league rematch
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Wamego and Chapman girl’s basketball teams will square off for the second time in league play in a rematch of an earlier 68-43 victory for the Lady Raiders. Wamego comes into this contest ranked as the #1 team in...
Irish look to fend off another top league foe in Wamego
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
Lady Trojans return home seeking sweep over Beloit
With just five games remaining in their regular season, including four more league games, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will return to the Purple Palace on Tuesday evening for round two of the Trojan War with Beloit. Southeast comes into this contest at 13-2 and 5-1 in...
2nd-Ranked SES hosts surging Beloit in rematch of Trojan War
As the Southeast of Saline boy’s basketball team heads into the final three weeks of their regular season, the business of collecting another league title takes center stage, as they welcome in Beloit for round two of this year’s Trojan War. Southeast comes into this contest ranked as...
CCCC men nearly complete comeback before falling to Pratt
CONCORDIA - A 19-point deficit to begin the second half would be trimmed all the way down to just three by the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team as five shots in the final 26 seconds of the game would not fall for the T-Birds to lose by a final score of 67-64 to Pratt Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday.
No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80
LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds...
T-Bird women set season-high in points with 84-59 win over Pratt
CONCORDIA - Scoring 17 of the first 19 points of the game, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would lead by as many as 27 to cruise to an 84-57 home victory over Pratt Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday. The victory for Cloud County allows...
Star quarterback recruit Avery Johnson welcomed to college life
The first weeks of being a college student can be intimidating. Learning how to navigate campus, where classes are and hustling around town to get in a comfortable seat before class starts and finding where the best places on campus is to get a bite to eat. All of this is true even for a top-200 national recruit at the most prized position in sports.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show: 5:50 p.m. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Beloit Lady Trojans basketball: 6 p.m., Gypsum. Southeast of Saline Trojans vs. Beloit Trojans basketball: 7:30 p.m., Gypsum. Friday.
Long-time Hutch teacher/broadcaster diagnosed with ALS; raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
KS Supreme Court to conduct special evening session in Concordia
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will conduct a special evening session April 11 in Concordia as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary. The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m....
NWS: Salina was warmer, wetter in January
Salina was warmer and wetter than normal in January 2023. For Salina, January 2023 tied for the 34th warmest January since records began in 1900 and was the warmest January since 2021. According to Salina Regional Airport weather reporting, the average monthly temperature in January 2023 was 32.9 degrees, 2.1...
City of Salina: Iron-Ohio manhole adjustments continue
From Wednesday through Friday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue lane closures to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing: the inside lanes of Ohio at the Iron intersection; and all of the left turn lanes at the Ohio and Iron intersection. Through traffic in all directions is...
Find notorious Kansans in the Smoky Hill Museum this February
For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the museum’s lobby. This revamped exhibit is based on the museum’s 2018 exhibit of the same name. The exhibit is only on display in Salina through the month of February. It will then travel around the state to various venues. Check the museum’s website to see a list of venues.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Souper Bowl of Hope provides soup collection update
So far, the Souper Bowl of hope has collected almost 20,000 cans of soup (cash & cans). Our goal is 57,000 cans (because it’s Super Bowl 57). This number does not include the churches and businesses that are collecting soup on their own!. If you have soup that needs...
INSIGHT: Signs of spring
Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 49; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
Small quake rattles part of SE Dickinson County this morning
WOODBINE - A small earthquake shook part of southeastern Dickinson County early this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.5 magnitude quake struck southwest of Woodbine at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. It was centered just east of Rain Road between 1100 Avenue and 1200 Avenue.
