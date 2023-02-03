This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Keta Burke-Williams, the founder and CEO of Ourside, a direct-to-consumer fragrance company. Keta talked about what got her interested in disrupting the behemoth — and outdated — fragrance industry and what it has been like to develop a product that each consumer will experience differently. She also talked about her personal connections to scent and what it was like to raise venture money as a Black woman. Bonus! We learn that Darrell might be a “frag head.”

