ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory over Russia in a dramatic speech before the U.K. Parliament, where he also thanked the British people for their support since “Day One” of Moscow's invasion. The embattled leader's daring visit...
Post Register

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world’s deadliest quake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll passed 11,000. Turkish...
Post Register

MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin OK'd missile supply

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 with a Russian missile. However, members of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy