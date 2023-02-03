ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

seehafernews.com

Local and Prep Basketball and Gymnastics Team in Action Tonight

The Kiel Boys Basketball team seeks its 18th win of the season tonight when the 17-and-2 Raiders play host to nonconference foe Waupun. Elsewhere, Mishicot has a Big East Conference home matchup with Sheboygan Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco has a nonconference battle at Southern Door. In the only game of regional...
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Swimmers See Success At Conference Meet

The Two Rivers/Roncalli Boys Swimming team enjoyed team and individual success at last Saturday’s conference meet held at Chilton High School. The co-op placed 3rd overall despite not having any diving competitors which is quite an accomplishment. The team had several podium finishes including three new school records. Evan...
CHILTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Officer’s Murder Gets Statewide Attention

Governor Evers is blaming the murder of a Milwaukee police officer on guns, while Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol are blaming Milwaukee’s approach to crime. The governor and lawmakers both weighed in on the murder of a Milwaukee police officer yesterday. The governor sent his thoughts and prayers, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting At Snowballers

A Milwaukee man is going to prison for a decade-and-a-half for shooting at kids who were throwing snowballs. Police say William Carson started shooting at the kids who threw snowballs at his car back in 2020. No one was hit, and no one was hurt. Milwaukee Police say Carson was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Habitat for Humanity Lakeside Completes 48th Affordable Home

Habitat for Humanity Lakeside recently dedicated its 48th affordable home, this one in Sheboygan. The Tin-Aye family was given the keys to their new home in the 1500 block of South 9th Street on January 31st. The Tin Family came to the United States as refugees, looking for a safe...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Wanted by Police Causes Three Vehicle Crash in Sheboygan

A man that was wanted by police caused a three-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Tuesday morning. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, an officer had spotted an individual in a vehicle just before 11:00 a.m. that they knew was wanted. The officer pulled over the vehicle on North 13th Street near...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

No One Hurt In Fond du Lac Recycling Fire

It took firefighters and a big claw to put out the fire at a recycling center in Fond du Lac. The fire started yesterday morning at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal. Firefighters had to use a boom, and the recycling center used a claw to pull apart the pile of burning scrap and recyclable materials.
FOND DU LAC, WI

