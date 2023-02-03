Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Chinese influence, loan-collection practices reasons for India’s crackdown on lending firms
In meetings with fintech associations on Tuesday, officials from the IT Ministry and influential think tank Niti Aayog offered broader explanations about the decision. The IT Ministry is concerned about the past and current presence of Chinese investors on the cap tables of some lending apps in India, the officials said, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TechCrunch
Senate committee presses Meta over data access by developers in ‘high risk’ countries, per 2018 app audit
Internal documents in a related privacy litigation that emerged late last month have trigged the chairs of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, to write a letter to Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg asking fresh questions about what he and his company knew about how much user data the platform was leaking back then. And what security implications may be attached to said leaks.
TechCrunch
UK regulator says Microsoft’s proposed $68.7B Activision merger could create ‘higher prices, fewer choices’
Microsoft first revealed plans for its mega-bucks Activision acquisition last January, a deal that would make Microsoft the third-biggest gaming company in the world by revenue behind Tencent and Sony. More importantly, it would also give Microsoft direct control over well-known franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
TechCrunch
Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news
The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com which included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
TechCrunch
Choosing a cloud infrastructure provider: A beginner’s guide
Now they’ve realized it is too time-consuming to manage, and there’s no glory in trying to be everything to everyone. Deploying cloud infrastructure also involves analyzing tools and software solutions, like application monitoring and activity logging, leading many developers to suffer from analysis paralysis. That’s why cloud monogamy is the generally accepted operating principle for startups. But not every company has the luxury to operate within those confines indefinitely.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s PixCap draws $2.8M to power web-based 3D design
Founded in 2020, Singapore-based PixCap just secured $2.8 million from a seed funding round. It was part of the seventh cohort of Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s accelerator, which led the round. Cocoon Capital, Entrepreneur First and angel investor Michael Gryseels also participated. CJ Looi, CEO of...
TechCrunch
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
The model, or service, or AI chatbot, however you wish to describe it, was announced in a blog post by CEO Sundar Pichai. He pointedly notes Google’s recentering around AI some years back, as well as the fact that the most influential concept (the Transformer) was created by the company’s researchers in 2017.
TechCrunch
Neko, Daniel Ek’s next play, is another spin on preventative healthcare
Ek has long expressed a personal interest in tackling a “screwed up” healthcare system, as he put it to the Financial Times almost a decade ago. He has also put some money where his mouth is — investing in Swedish telehealth platform, Kry, for example. But dabbling as an investor evidently has not stopped him from wanting to get hands-on too — as one of two co-founders for Neko Health (the other being Hjalmar Nilsonne, whose prior startup focused on energy data analysis).
TechCrunch
Even as cloud infrastructure market growth slows, Microsoft continues to gain on Amazon
While we aren’t seeing the gaudy growth of years past, Synergy Research still found the market exceeded $61 billion for the quarter with the 12 month trailing revenues of over $212 billion, a hefty sum by any measure, even with the slowdown. Also of note was that while each...
TechCrunch
Jobber fixes on $100M as its platform for home services pros hits 200K users
This Series D is being led by new backer General Atlantic, with participation also from Summit Partners, Version One Ventures and Tech Pioneers Fund. Summit led the company’s previous round of $60 million in January 2021. As with that last round, the startup is not disclosing its valuation, but co-founder and CEO Sam Pillar noted in an interview that it was “multiple times” the previous valuation, and described it as a “clean up round.”
TechCrunch
EV maker VinFast downsizes in US, Canada
VinFast has not shared how many employees have been cut, but a LinkedIn post from a former employee said “nearly 35 roles” were affected. A spokesperson told Reuters the headcount in Vietnam, where most of the company’s staff and engineering ops are, would not shrink. “The past...
TechCrunch
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
The company is also launching a new version of its Edge browser today, with these new AI features built into the sidebar. The new experience is now live on Bing, but it’s still somewhat limited. For the full experience, you’ll have to get on the waitlist. As expected,...
CNBC
China's finance minister and central bank governor will attend debt roundtable in India, IMF says
China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Will published articles better my odds of getting an O-1A or H-1B visa?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
Russian ‘WhisperGate’ hackers are using new data-stealing malware to target Ukraine
Symantec’s Threat Hunter Team has attributed this campaign to a Russia-linked cyber threat actor, widely known as TA471 (or UAC-0056), which has been active since early 2021. The group is known to support Russian government interests, and while it primarily targets Ukraine, the group has also been active against NATO member states in North America and Europe. TA471 has been linked to WhisperGate, a destructive data-wiping malware that was used in multiple cyberattacks against Ukrainian targets in January 2022. The malware masquerades as ransomware, but renders targeted devices completely inoperable and unable to recover files even if a ransom demand is paid.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
TechCrunch
Binance acquires majority stake in Korean crypto exchange GOPAX
In November, GOPAX suspended customer withdrawals from its DeFi service, GoFi, after suffering effects from the bankrupt lender Genesis Global Trading, a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary. Genesis offered yields on crypto lending to GOPAX, and DCG, which invested in GOPAX in April 2021, is the second largest shareholder of GOPAX. In addition, GOPAX’s parent company, Streami, is one of the 10 largest creditors of Genesis.
Comments / 0