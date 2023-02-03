Read full article on original website
KCBD
No weapons found on man killed in police shooting in Louisiana, authorities say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The officer involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed Friday night in an incident involving police at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street. Police said he appears to not have been armed when he was killed.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
ktalnews.com
KTBS
BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
Shreveport Mayor Arceneaux Responds to Officer Involved Shooting
One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
houmatimes.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
67 Year-Old Bossier Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle
Bossier City Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. At approximately 7:15pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an...
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner
A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation.
One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Shreveport
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
KSLA
Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
ktalnews.com
Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
ktalnews.com
Mansfield woman dies in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police says a second woman died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday. This follows a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville less than 8 hours prior. Around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-49 north of LA...
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
