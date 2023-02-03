Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of Feb. 6, 2023
Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado officials seek $50 million in immediate federal funding for wildfire recovery efforts
Gov. Jared Polis, along with U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as Rep. Joe Neguse, on Monday sent a letter urging federal officials to distribute $50 million in funding for the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fire recovery efforts in Colorado. The letter, which Colorado's officials sent...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado advances bill on right to repair agricultural equipment
When Dale McCall’s hay balers were malfunctioning in 2019, he went to the manufacturer for support. Over the course of around three weeks, McCall said he spent $6,000 for the manufacturer’s technicians to come and work on the balers to no avail. In that time, deadlines for harvesting the hay passed and McCall nearly lost contracts due to the delay.
coloradopolitics.com
New Republican leaders at state legislature | CRONIN & LOEVY
The Republicans are the minority party in both houses of the Colorado state legislature. In the state Senate, there are 26 Democrats to nine Republicans. In the State House of Representatives, the count is 46 Democrats to 19 Republicans. Despite their minority status, Republican legislators have important roles to play....
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
coloradopolitics.com
Offer Coloradans relief from crushing energy bills, Polis tells utility regulators, energy office
Skyrocketing energy prices prompted Gov. Jared Polis on Monday to direct Colorado's agencies and energy regulators to find ways to offer immediate relief to businesses and residents who have been groaning under enormous utility bills, particularly in the last few weeks. Among other things, Polis, who touted saving Coloradans money...
coloradopolitics.com
Fair Workweek Act furthest thing from radical | OPINION
Service-sector workers undergird our everyday routines, from buying a morning coffee, to doing the Sunday grocery shopping, to picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy. But the work schedules and daily lives of these service sector workers are far from routine. Instead, our research has found workers in coffee shops and fast-food restaurants, in grocery stores and pharmacies, in workplaces throughout the service sector, contend with work schedules that are unstable and unpredictable.
coloradopolitics.com
'There's a reckoning in history': Colorado historians work to preserve Green Book sites
Painted in black and white, a group of young girls laugh in their swim trunks and caps as they splash around in the cool waters of South Boulder Creek. The year is 1935, and the girls are enjoying the day at a summer camp in the Rockies. The camp, called Camp Nizhoni, is less than 40 miles west of Denver in Lincoln Hills.
Comments / 0