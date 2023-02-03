ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of Feb. 6, 2023

Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado advances bill on right to repair agricultural equipment

When Dale McCall’s hay balers were malfunctioning in 2019, he went to the manufacturer for support. Over the course of around three weeks, McCall said he spent $6,000 for the manufacturer’s technicians to come and work on the balers to no avail. In that time, deadlines for harvesting the hay passed and McCall nearly lost contracts due to the delay.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New Republican leaders at state legislature | CRONIN & LOEVY

The Republicans are the minority party in both houses of the Colorado state legislature. In the state Senate, there are 26 Democrats to nine Republicans. In the State House of Representatives, the count is 46 Democrats to 19 Republicans. Despite their minority status, Republican legislators have important roles to play....
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Fair Workweek Act furthest thing from radical | OPINION

Service-sector workers undergird our everyday routines, from buying a morning coffee, to doing the Sunday grocery shopping, to picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy. But the work schedules and daily lives of these service sector workers are far from routine. Instead, our research has found workers in coffee shops and fast-food restaurants, in grocery stores and pharmacies, in workplaces throughout the service sector, contend with work schedules that are unstable and unpredictable.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy