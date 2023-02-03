Read full article on original website
lmc22
4d ago
So governor polis your the problem with our massive crime rates, you appoint the judges for our judicial system and courts ! You need to assess what and where your soft on crime judges with out bail and no accountability and remove them and get judges who will get tough on the criminals and prosecute them and incarcerate them especially repeat offenders! Why haven’t you done this governor polis ????you truly are the missing link and now we the people can hold you accountable !
2
Comments / 3