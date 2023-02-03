Despite the fact that she wasn’t nominated this year and wasn’t announced as one of the official presenters, fans were hoping (and in some cases, v much me, praying) that Miley Cyrus would show up on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet. But nope, not so much. Which could be because she was busy, or it could have something to do with the fact that Plastic Hearts wasn’t nominated at the 2022 Grammys and she went ahead and tweeted this at the time:

2 DAYS AGO