RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
seventeen.com

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys

This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
Abby Joseph

A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'

No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
seventeen.com

People Are Trying to Claim Adele Walked Out of the Grammys When Harry Styles Won AOTY

The 2023 Grammys were truly a lot between Ben Affleck looking like he was at a mandated work party and Harry Styles' stage reportedly breaking at the very beginning of his "As It Was" performance, but one thing floating around Twitter that did *not* actually happen? Alleged footage of Adele walking out of the show when Harry won Album of the Year.
seventeen.com

Why Miley Cyrus Didn’t ﻿Walk the 2023 Grammys Red ﻿Carpet

Despite the fact that she wasn’t nominated this year and wasn’t announced as one of the official presenters, fans were hoping (and in some cases, v much me, praying) that Miley Cyrus would show up on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet. But nope, not so much. Which could be because she was busy, or it could have something to do with the fact that Plastic Hearts wasn’t nominated at the 2022 Grammys and she went ahead and tweeted this at the time:
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez's Longtime BFF Raquelle Stevens Addresses the Documentary Drama

If you've seen Selena Gomez's documentary My Mind and Me (or at least were on TikTok when it came out and saw everyone was talking about it), then you’ve probably heard about the drama surrounding her BFF Raquelle Stevens. ICYMI, after watching Sel's documentary when it came out in...
seventeen.com

Megan Fox Goes to Grammys Party With a Broken Wrist and Still Looks Glam

On Saturday, Megan Fox attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala in style, accessorizing with a hot pink wrist brace.The actress hasn't given away much info on her accident, but she did post her look with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram with the caption, “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party.”
seventeen.com

Megan Fox Changed Into a White Corset Minidress With MGK for a Grammys 2023 After-Party

Megan Fox brought more than one look to her Grammys night. After wearing a long embellished white corset gown on the red carpet, Fox switched into a shorter white corset minidress for an after-party. She wore matching opera gloves. Her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also changed, from an all-silver ensemble to a black open blazer and pants.
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Shows Exactly How She Spent Her Grammys Night, Far from the Ceremony

Selena Gomez’s longtime close friend Taylor Swift was front and center at the 2023 Grammys last night with Beyoncé, Adele, and more. But Gomez herself was far from the ceremony, and let the internet know she had a very nice evening too. Gomez shared photos of herself out at dinner with good friends Nicola Peltz Beckham, Ashley Cook, and more. Gomez shared the post without a caption.

