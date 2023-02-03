Read full article on original website
Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic
Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether
“A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."
Hong Kong airport chief says offer of free flights won’t be enough and predicts it will take up to 2 years for a full tourism recovery
Hong Kong is offering 500,000 free plane tickets as part of its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to attract visitors to the Chinese city.
Authorities Say Higher Food Prices are Worth Stopping Climate Change as 50% of Dutch Farms Face Forced-Closures
The Dutch government is proposing to acquire or shut down up to 3,000 farms that don't comply with EU net-zero targets, with a goal of closing 50% of all farms by 2030. To reduce nitrogen emissions, plans call for the closure of 11,200 farms and a reduction of livestock at 17,600 others.
‘My forefathers did something horribly wrong’: British slave owners’ family to apologise and pay reparations
The Trevelyans were shocked to see their name in a slavery database and a journey to Grenada confirmed the continuing impact of their grim history
This Indigenous Canadian Community’s Water System Continues to Fail Them
A Canadian city, predominantly inhabited by Inuit people, is facing a failing water system — which is why residents were subjected to boil advisories and even shutdowns this past weekend. Since Friday, the city of Iqaluit had faced partial water shutdowns after problems regarding water line issues and a...
The Chile 2023 Fires Are “One of the Country’s Worst Natural Disasters in Years”
Natural disaster has unfortunately struck the South American nation of Chile, after relentlessly arid weather exacerbated a series of wildfires. Hundreds of firefighters have been working tirelessly to extinguish the flames, which have already ravaged hundreds of thousands of hectares of land, ruined thousands of homes, and sadly, killed a number of civilians. Authorities are saying Chile's 2023 fires could be the deadliest in the nation's recent history, though hopefully that won't be the case.
On the first-ever India Giving Day, the highest-earning ethnic group in the US gets a chance to step up and help their homeland
Indian American donors will have an opportunity to collectively fund improvements in education, health care and gender equality in India on March 2, 2023.
