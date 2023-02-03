ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chile 2023 Fires Are “One of the Country’s Worst Natural Disasters in Years”

Natural disaster has unfortunately struck the South American nation of Chile, after relentlessly arid weather exacerbated a series of wildfires. Hundreds of firefighters have been working tirelessly to extinguish the flames, which have already ravaged hundreds of thousands of hectares of land, ruined thousands of homes, and sadly, killed a number of civilians. Authorities are saying Chile's 2023 fires could be the deadliest in the nation's recent history, though hopefully that won't be the case.
