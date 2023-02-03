Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album
BURBANK, Calif. (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album. SEE MORE: AVONDALE PRODUCER NOMINATED FOR GRAMMY AFTER WORKING WITH BEYONCÉ. Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank...
Fox 19
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo plans for colorful blooms this spring
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is starting to plan for its annual “Zoo Blooms” celebration. The zoo and botanical garden will be filled with more than 100,000 tulips, one million daffodils, flowering trees, shrubs, and other spring bulbs exploding with color. Steve Foltz, the Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Mother-of-four endures painful recovery after head-on crash in Colerain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is still recovering after she was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver with her children in the car. A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted that man, Anthony Belton, on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
Fox 19
100 arrow keys stolen from Tri-State postal workers last year: ‘It will only get worse’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A College Hill man who says he’s been the victim of mail theft found open mail on the street on Tuesday. It’s yet another example of the thefts and ensuing check fraud plaguing residents across the Tri-State and nationwide. Ron Grothaus says he was walking...
Fox 19
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
Fox 19
Heroic Middletown police K-9 Koda dies after battle with cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A K-9 with the Middletown Police Department died early Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer, according to the Middletown Division of Police. Middletown police say, Koda, a 7 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd, served alongside Sgt. Dennis Jordan for the last 6 years. In August 2020,...
Fox 19
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old who allegedly killed his younger brother and their mother last week in an Avondale double murder-suicide is also responsible for a 2020 deadly shooting. Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide on Feb. 3 after Cincinnati police say he killed his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson...
Fox 19
Batavia apartment fire displaces dozens: ‘We can’t go back’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people say they are lucky to be alive after a fire robbed them of their homes in Batavia. The residents of 48 units are displaced following the blaze at the Bella Vista Apartments, according to the Red Cross. For some of them, feelings of gratitude are comingling with the trauma of what happened.
Fox 19
Demolition to begin at future site of Cincinnati’s own ‘Wrigleyville’ district
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Demolition will begin Wednesday to clear the way for a large mixed-use development district in the West End directly north of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. FCC co-CEO Jeff Berding will join community leaders and project partners in a public event at the demolition site Wednesday afternoon.
Fox 19
Police search for surveillance footage of suspect in connection with OTR shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are asking the public if anyone has surveillance footage in connection with a possible shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine late Friday night. Officers say the shooting occurred around 11:41 p.m. at 13th and Walnut Streets. Police are asking the public for footage in the 1300 block...
Fox 19
Woman punched by 21-year-old man after confrontation over milk, court docs say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is accused of punching and threatening to kill a woman at the University of Cincinnati, an affidavit said. According to court documents, 21-year-old Reilly Allwerdt was in Scioto Hall on Sunday when he allegedly punched a woman several times after she got upset with him for drinking the rest of her milk.
Fox 19
No classes at Rothenburg Academy through Wednesday; remote learning Thursday and Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The principal of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy has announced there will be no classes on Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be remote learning on Thursday and Friday. “The mechanical issues at our school building are the result of a malfunction of a water valve that significantly flooded...
Fox 19
Joe Burrow Foundation to give up to $50k with new grant program
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday morning it launched a new grant program to fund mental health and food insecurity projects. The foundation’s new program, known as “Do Good” grants, will donate up to $50,000 toward proposals that come up with new, innovative and sustainable designs that will make a lasting impact on those in need.
Fox 19
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
Fox 19
Former CPD officer on probation for tax crimes asked judge to end it after just weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati police officer recently sentenced to two years probation for tax crimes served just six weeks before asking the judge to end it, court records show. Diondre Winstead wants to leave Ohio and “essentially start a new life” after struggling to find a job since...
Fox 19
Have you seen her? 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl. Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.
Comments / 0