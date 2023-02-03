ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Fox 19

Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album

BURBANK, Calif. (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album. SEE MORE: AVONDALE PRODUCER NOMINATED FOR GRAMMY AFTER WORKING WITH BEYONCÉ. Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo plans for colorful blooms this spring

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is starting to plan for its annual “Zoo Blooms” celebration. The zoo and botanical garden will be filled with more than 100,000 tulips, one million daffodils, flowering trees, shrubs, and other spring bulbs exploding with color. Steve Foltz, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Heroic Middletown police K-9 Koda dies after battle with cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A K-9 with the Middletown Police Department died early Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer, according to the Middletown Division of Police. Middletown police say, Koda, a 7 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd, served alongside Sgt. Dennis Jordan for the last 6 years. In August 2020,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Batavia apartment fire displaces dozens: ‘We can’t go back’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people say they are lucky to be alive after a fire robbed them of their homes in Batavia. The residents of 48 units are displaced following the blaze at the Bella Vista Apartments, according to the Red Cross. For some of them, feelings of gratitude are comingling with the trauma of what happened.
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow Foundation to give up to $50k with new grant program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday morning it launched a new grant program to fund mental health and food insecurity projects. The foundation’s new program, known as “Do Good” grants, will donate up to $50,000 toward proposals that come up with new, innovative and sustainable designs that will make a lasting impact on those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fox 19

Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Have you seen her? 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl. Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.
CINCINNATI, OH

