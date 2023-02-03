Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
MySanAntonio
Kyle Busch apologizes after handgun-related detainment in Mexico
Kyle Busch apologized Monday for his "mistake" in having brought a handgun into Mexico, which led to a brief detainment. The 37-year-old NASCAR star said in a statement shared on Twitter that when returning from a multiday vacation late last month, he was detained at a Mexican airport after a routine screening detected the weapon in his bag. Busch said he was able to come to a resolution of the matter that ended his detainment.
MySanAntonio
2023 Honda Accord First Drive: Keeping The Sedan Flame Alive
There was a good reason why Honda declared 2022 “the year of the SUV.” The automaker rolled out updates of an assortment of its sport-utility vehicles, including the Pilot, HR-V and CR-V. That last one is today the automaker’s best-selling product line, reflecting the ongoing surge in demand for crossovers and light trucks. But, unlike some competitors, Honda isn’t ready to walk away from sedans.
MySanAntonio
Review: The 2023 Kia Telluride And Its Cool Features
Since the Kia Telluride came onto the automotive scene in 2019, we have reviewed it numerous times and we all agree it is a spectacular SUV. Nothing has changed mechanically or structurally since the earlier reviews. It still has the tried-and-true 3.8 V6 and 8-speed regular automatic transmission putting out 291-horses and 262-pound feet of torque.
MySanAntonio
Three Big Surprises in Consumer Reports’ “Most Satisfying” Cars Survey
Consumer Reports offers a treasure trove of data for people in the market for a new car. One of the most helpful benchmarks they tabulate is owner satisfaction. This may seem like a difficult quality to measure, but the organization has owners rate their vehicles in five specific areas, and then has them answer a simple question: “Given the opportunity, would you buy or lease this vehicle again?”
MySanAntonio
January 2023 U.S. Auto Sales Results
U.S. light-vehicle sales totaled 1.04 million last month, an increase of about 4.5 percent over the supply-constrained market of a year earlier due to the lack of microchips, according to LMC Automotive, an auto industry forecasting company. However, with so few automakers reporting monthly sales, it makes it hard to be sure.
MySanAntonio
More Electrified Vehicles Eligible For Tax Credit With SUV Reclassification
A muddled system of defining cars, SUVs and trucks for federal clean vehicle tax credit purposes has been cleaned up, making more electrified crossovers eligible for the benefit. Now a number of battery-powered crossovers previously classified as cars have been reclassified as trucks, raising their price cap to $80,000 from $55,000.
Comments / 0