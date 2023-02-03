ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Menstrual history could be required for high school sports in Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) - Some controversy is brewing in Florida high schools where officials are looking into a change that would require high school girls who play sports to tell school officials about their menstrual cycles. A proposed change to Florida’s preparticipation physical evaluation form would mandate high school...
FLORIDA STATE
Myhighplains.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Governor Abbott announces plan to ban TikTok state wide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During the pandemic the social media app TikTok quickly took the world by storm. However, the app’s origins in China and its apparent ties to the government’s communist party turned it into a political lightning rod. On Monday, Governor Abbott announced a plan to ban TikTok statewide saying it is a danger to the state’s critical infrastructure. We spoke with a few students around Texas Tech campus to get their opinions.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?

The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
LUBBOCK, TX

