Alleged child rape victim who is now an adult approves sexual battery plea agreement

A Rogersville man who was facing a Class A felony rape of a child charge dating back to 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to a year on probation in that case thanks to a plea agreement approved by the victim, who is now an adult.

Dylan Kyle Gatewood, 25, of Rogersville, appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court Wednesday where he accepted a plea agreement reducing the rape of a child charge to sexual battery, a Class E felony.

Gatewood faced 15-25 years if convicted on the original charge.

Class A felony rape of a child involves sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. At the time of the allegation Gatewood was 19.

Assistant Attorney General Chris Brown told the Judge that the victim, who is how an adult, agreed to the reduced charge against Gatewood.

But, that wasn’t the only case pending against Gatewood in Criminal Court Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty in connection with burglaries that took place in 2022 at Cherokee High School, the Rogersville Review, and the Whistle Stop Market.

Some of the charges were reduced or dismissed, but for the top count, burglary at the Whistle stop, Gatewood was sentenced to two years and one day.

Burglary charges at Cherokee and the Review were reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespassing, and he received consecutive sentences of 11 months and 29 days for both of those cases.

Overall Gatewood was sentenced to four years, 11 months and 29 days of probation in exchange for guilty pleas to sexual battery, burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of vandalism, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. A court official said he’d been in jail for the previous 45 days at the time he made his guilty pleas Wednesday.

Restitution for the three burglary victims was reserved, and injunctions were filed prohibiting Gatewood from contacting the sexual battery victim, as well as prohibiting him from visiting Cherokee, the Review or the Whistle Stop.

Gatewood will also be placed on the convicted sex offender registry.

There were several other guilty please heard Tuesday and Wednesday in Criminal Court.

More Guilty Pleas

Ronald Stanley Eidson Jr., 36, of Rogersville, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, a $750 fine, and $1,193 in restitution for three counts of identity theft. He was also ordered to have no contact with Wholesale Tobacco.

Mitchell Landon Godsey, 43, of Kingsport was sentenced to four years at 30 percent, a $400 fine and $800 in restitution for theft over $2,500, felony reckless endangerment, DUI, failure to exercise due care, lane violation, driving on a revoked license and no insurance.

Lisa M. Trammell, 55, of Kingsport, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and a $2,000 fine for attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Christina L. Bradshaw, 43, or Rogersville, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation in exchange for an Alford Plea to attempted possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

William Gordon Horne, 64, of Surgoinsville, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent, a $600 fine and restitution was reserved for attempted aggravated burglary and resisting arrest. Horne was also ordered to submit to a mental evaluation and follow any recommendations from that evaluation.

Ashley Nicole Mabe, 27, of Rogersville was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation, a $100 fine, and $1,350 in restitution for two counts of theft under $1,000. She was also issued a restraining order from the victim.

Hank Aaron Williams, 44, of Church Hill, was sentenced to one year probation and $1,700 in restitution for theft over $1,000 and forgery.

A jury trial was held on Monday in Hawkins County Criminal Court for registered sex offender Travis Scott Gilliam, 35, of Rogersville, who was found guilty of the following charges: two counts of violation of community supervision with criminal offense; four counts of community supervision violation; two counts of sex offender registration violation form; and removal of GPS device. Gilliam is being held in Hawkins County Jail pending sentencing which will take place March 20 in Greeneville before Judge Alex Pearson.