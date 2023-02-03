ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Department: Job tax credit use rose 13%

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

A state program designed to help more people find jobs by offering employers a tax credit saw a more than 13 percent increase in use in 2022, the N.C. Department Commerce said Friday.

The agency’s Workforce Solutions division said in a press release it issued more than 91,000 Work Opportunity Tax Credit certifications to employers last year. The 13 percent increase in certifications from 2021 indicates “more people found jobs” because of the program, the agency said.

The WOTC is offered to employers as an incentive to hire “qualified people with significant barriers to employment,” said the Division of Workforce Solutions, which administers the program.

The agency said it awarded certifications in 2022 to employers hiring 91,322 new employees.

Those certifications allowed employers to potentially claim up to $241.7 million in tax credits. During 2021, DWS awarded 80,144 certifications for a maximum potential tax credit of $200.4 million.

