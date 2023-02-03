ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Independent

Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian minister denounce anti-gay laws

Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister together denounced the criminalization of homosexuality on Sunday and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches.The three Christian leaders spoke out on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan, where they took part in a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage to try to nudge the young country’s peace process forward.They were asked about Francis’ recent comments to The Associated Press, in which he declared that laws that criminalize gay people were “unjust” and that “being homosexual is not a crime.”...
Washington Examiner

Police aggression transcends race

Why only now? Why did it take the monstrous footage of Tyre Nichols being dragged from his car and beaten to death by five black policemen to stimulate a serious bipartisan discussion of curbing police powers?. It has been obvious for years that many cops are overly aggressive and confrontational....
MISSOURI STATE
The Week

Pope Francis says homosexuality 'isn't a crime, it's a human condition'

Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
Washington Examiner

The 'systemic' problem with policing isn't racism

The police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month has rightly pricked the nation's conscience. Unfortunately, so far it has not generated a correspondingly thoughtful debate on how to respond with better policy ideas. As in the gun control debate, there is an emotional rather than a fact-based response,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Kenyan police: Murder of LGBTQ activist not hate crime

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suspect on Tuesday faced a murder charge in the killing of a prominent LGBTQ activist in Kenya, with authorities dismissing activists’ suggestions that it was a hate crime. Authorities say Jacktone Odhiambo is the only person who will be charged with the murder...
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

China's self-inflicted balloon shot

Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that a reform process in the German Catholic Church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.” In an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, Francis was asked about the process in Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are addressing what would be revolutionary reforms for the church if they were to be realized. Under consideration in the process are married priests, female deacons, and church blessings for same-sex couples. In the interview, the pope said that while dialogue is good, “the German experience does not help.” He said the process to date has been led by the “elite” because it doesn’t involve “all the people of God.” Francis says the goal must always be unity.
Washington Examiner

Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning

The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
GREENVILLE, SC
Washington Examiner

Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far

There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

