ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Protests at Oklahoma State Capitol sparking nationwide outrage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Protests at the state capitol sparked nationwide outrage Tuesday night. LGBTQ protests during the State of the State address Monday were orderly and without incident, but that's not what's being spread across social media right now. Monday saw a trans community lead protest in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Crib To Bed Transition

Transitioning a toddler from their crib to a bed for the first time is a big step for parents and their children. Lisa Hamblin with the OSU County Extension Service tells us when and how to prepare for the big switch. For more resources and information from the OSU County...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Protesters: Oklahoma lawmakers are harming the state's LGBTQ community

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Freedom Oklahoma gathered at the Capitol while Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his State of the State address on Monday. Protesters say lawmakers are harming Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community. According to the organization, more than 45 bills have been filed targeting LGBTQ Oklahomans in the 2023...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy

SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker looking to repeal the LEAD Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to repeal the LEAD Act. Rep. Tom Gann filed House Bill 1381 to repeal the LEAD Act, which was passed in 2022. The LEAD Act promised investment rebates for the cost of qualified capital expenditures for certain establishments based on the creation of new direct jobs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

FBI arrests fugitive in Texas after explosives found in Arkansas home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The FBI Austin Resident Agency arrested Neil Ravi Mehta in Austin, Tex. without incident Monday evening. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for Mehta since finding explosives at his home in Arkansas. Since the investigation is ongoing, the FBI is not releasing any further...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Family Classes and Upcoming Events with NAMI

Taking charge of your mental health can be overwhelming if you don't know where to start. Lorna Palmer, Executive Director with NAMI Oklahoma, and Jenny Demoss, a mental health advocate joined us to talk about some family classes you can take part in along with a lunch and learn opportunity that's going on this month.
okcfox.com

Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy