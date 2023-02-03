ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Search for 2 alleged suspects for Plaza Motel shooting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for two people, accused of shooting a man at the Plaza Motel early Tuesday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 7th, 2023, at around 2:04 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Union Avenue, at the Plaza Motel.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven

A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Officer-involved shooting on Baker Street

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened February 5th on Baker Street. It happened at 3:38 AM, after a patrol unit with a community member ride-along responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Butte...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man hit by train suffers feet amputation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: CHP ends escorting traffic on Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6:00 AM):. CHP has confirmed there are no longer escorts along the Grapevine. Caltrans District 6 said CHP is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snowfall. Caltrans is reminding drivers to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. They also said drive slowly...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Drugs and guns seized: Authorities say they've broken up a drug trafficking ring in Ventura County

Detectives say they've broken up a ring which was importing, and selling drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators and Oxnard Police narcotics detectives say they first learned of the operation late last year. They say they discovered who was importing the drugs, where it was being stored, and how it was being sold.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

