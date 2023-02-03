Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Search for 2 alleged suspects for Plaza Motel shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for two people, accused of shooting a man at the Plaza Motel early Tuesday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 7th, 2023, at around 2:04 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Union Avenue, at the Plaza Motel.
Santa Barbara Sheriff Deputies search for 23-year-old suspected of attempted murder
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are searching for 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas for the stabbing and attempted murder of his girlfriend in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive on Friday Jan. 27. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff Deputies search for 23-year-old suspected of attempted murder appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
Bakersfield Now
Officer-involved shooting on Baker Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened February 5th on Baker Street. It happened at 3:38 AM, after a patrol unit with a community member ride-along responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Butte...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County residents have mixed reviews on Hulu docuseries 'Killing County'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “They're supposed to be people who protect us and it doesn’t seem that way," said Laisah Loaisiga. These are just some of Loaisiga’s thoughts after watching Hulu’s new docuseries, "Killing County." The series highlights a handful of Kern County families whose...
Bakersfield Now
Welfare check leads to discovery of double homicide in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were found dead after a welfare check was called to a home in Lake Isabella Sunday. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to do a welfare check on two people who had not been seen in several days on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Bakersfield Now
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
Bakersfield Now
18-year-old arrested in deadly crash in East Bakersfield killing 15-year-old boy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Timothy Leal has been arrested and is facing several charges after a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield that killed a 15-year-old boy. It happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:21 a.m. near Alta Vista Drive and Irene Street. Officers said...
Bakersfield Now
Man hit by train suffers feet amputation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: CHP ends escorting traffic on Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6:00 AM):. CHP has confirmed there are no longer escorts along the Grapevine. Caltrans District 6 said CHP is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snowfall. Caltrans is reminding drivers to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. They also said drive slowly...
kvta.com
A Wind-Driven Fire Races Through A Mobile Home Park Between Oxnard And Point Mugu
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) A wind-driven fire raced through a mobile home park located between Oxnard and Point Mugu Tuesday. It damaged or destroyed 4 mobile homes and a two-unit residential structure. In addition to the mobile homes and the structure, a fifth wheel trailer and one truck...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
Missing man found dead in Ventura County
A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
kclu.org
Drugs and guns seized: Authorities say they've broken up a drug trafficking ring in Ventura County
Detectives say they've broken up a ring which was importing, and selling drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators and Oxnard Police narcotics detectives say they first learned of the operation late last year. They say they discovered who was importing the drugs, where it was being stored, and how it was being sold.
Bakersfield Now
CSUB: Pre-Law program to host Pop-Up Expungement Clinic for those with criminal records
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — California State University Bakersfield Pre-Law program will host a first-of-its-kind, no-cost, Pop-Up Expungement Clinic to give those with misdemeanors or felonies charges on their record an opportunity for a fresh start on February 24. Organizers say to make this event a success; they are looking...
Moreno Valley Woman Sentenced to Prison for Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 54 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies.
