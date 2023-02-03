ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aviators unveil 40th Anniversary logo ahead of 2023 season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are gearing up for the beginning of the season, which will mark a major milestone for the franchise. On Tuesday, the team unveiled its logo commemorating its 40th Anniversary during the upcoming 2023 season, marking the organization as being Nevada’s longest-enduring professional sports franchise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Wedding Capital of the World!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known as The Wedding Capital of the World and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding!. Joining me now with more is Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Turkish community shaken By devastating earthquake

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Turkish community in Las Vegas remains shaken after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing thousands, and injuring even more. Mustafa Kavruklar intently watched his TV at work. The owner of Design’s by Simon, a furniture...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Immersive experience Electric Playhouse expanding to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Electric Playhouse, an immersive experience venue based in New Mexico, is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip. The company announced it will open its second location at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Electric Playhouse's website lists several games available at its New Mexico location....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
LAS VEGAS, NV

