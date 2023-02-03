ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments

Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse

HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Here Are The 15 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oklahoma

Renting a hotel room is the easy part, but the hard part is often finding one that suits all of your needs while trip planning. Even the best hotels can fall short when compared to a great VRBO listing, especially in terms of size and price. The Sooner State is blessed with plenty of options both new and old, urban and rural, big and small. The best places to stay in Oklahoma are simply a cut above the rest.
Protests at Oklahoma State Capitol sparking nationwide outrage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Protests at the state capitol sparked nationwide outrage Tuesday night. LGBTQ protests during the State of the State address Monday were orderly and without incident, but that's not what's being spread across social media right now. Monday saw a trans community lead protest in the...
Exploring the Sport of Skijoring

Rodeo is big here in the Sooner State and is also the official sport of Wyoming. Well, did you know there's a unique twist on the sport in the wintertime? It involves horseback riding and skiing and Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan joined us with all the incredible details on skijoring.
Raising Oklahoma: Crib To Bed Transition

Transitioning a toddler from their crib to a bed for the first time is a big step for parents and their children. Lisa Hamblin with the OSU County Extension Service tells us when and how to prepare for the big switch. For more resources and information from the OSU County...
National Snacking Month with Kemps

It's National Snacking Month and we have just the snacks to give you a health boost and even appeal to your pickiest, little eaters. We brought on Registered Dietitian, New York Times Bestselling Author, and Mom, Frances Largeman-Roth who's teamed up with Kemps to introduce the first-of-its-kind smooth cottage cheese snacks for kids.
Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply

Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
Trans Lives Matter” Chant Erupts at Oklahoma State Capitol

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – A group of protesters gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol this morning ahead of Governor Stitt’s State of the State address. The demonstration was in opposition to several bills filed ahead of the legislative session that deal with transgender education and care. The protesters could be heard loudly chanting “Trans Lives Matter” throughout the Capitol building.
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
Oklahomans fear repercussions of proposed bills limiting gender-confirming care

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A list of resources is included at the bottom of the story. The upcoming Oklahoma 2023 legislative session features three bills that would restrict or ban access to gender-confirming care. Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) filed two bills to prohibit public funding for gender-confirming...
