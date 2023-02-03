Read full article on original website
Oklahoma man wins Grammy for album on his adoption journey
An Oklahoma composer has won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Compendium with his album 'An Adoption Story' about his own journey through the child welfare system.
This Oklahoma 1950s Diner on Route 66 is Known Nationwide For Its Burgers & Steaks
If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
kgou.org
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
pryorinfopub.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 15 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oklahoma
Renting a hotel room is the easy part, but the hard part is often finding one that suits all of your needs while trip planning. Even the best hotels can fall short when compared to a great VRBO listing, especially in terms of size and price. The Sooner State is blessed with plenty of options both new and old, urban and rural, big and small. The best places to stay in Oklahoma are simply a cut above the rest.
okcfox.com
Protests at Oklahoma State Capitol sparking nationwide outrage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Protests at the state capitol sparked nationwide outrage Tuesday night. LGBTQ protests during the State of the State address Monday were orderly and without incident, but that's not what's being spread across social media right now. Monday saw a trans community lead protest in the...
okcfox.com
Exploring the Sport of Skijoring
Rodeo is big here in the Sooner State and is also the official sport of Wyoming. Well, did you know there's a unique twist on the sport in the wintertime? It involves horseback riding and skiing and Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan joined us with all the incredible details on skijoring.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Crib To Bed Transition
Transitioning a toddler from their crib to a bed for the first time is a big step for parents and their children. Lisa Hamblin with the OSU County Extension Service tells us when and how to prepare for the big switch. For more resources and information from the OSU County...
okcfox.com
National Snacking Month with Kemps
It's National Snacking Month and we have just the snacks to give you a health boost and even appeal to your pickiest, little eaters. We brought on Registered Dietitian, New York Times Bestselling Author, and Mom, Frances Largeman-Roth who's teamed up with Kemps to introduce the first-of-its-kind smooth cottage cheese snacks for kids.
farmtalknews.com
Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply
Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
Oklahoma caretaker scares off bogus lawyer who nearly conned 87-year-old out of $12k
An Oklahoma grandmother was nearly conned out of $12,000 by someone posing as a lawyer allegedly trying to get her grandson out of jail for a hit-and-run.
newyorkdailygazette.com
Trans Lives Matter” Chant Erupts at Oklahoma State Capitol
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – A group of protesters gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol this morning ahead of Governor Stitt’s State of the State address. The demonstration was in opposition to several bills filed ahead of the legislative session that deal with transgender education and care. The protesters could be heard loudly chanting “Trans Lives Matter” throughout the Capitol building.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahomans fear repercussions of proposed bills limiting gender-confirming care
Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A list of resources is included at the bottom of the story. The upcoming Oklahoma 2023 legislative session features three bills that would restrict or ban access to gender-confirming care. Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) filed two bills to prohibit public funding for gender-confirming...
KTUL
'We should be ashamed': Former Oklahoma AG criticizes alleged cockfighting ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's former Attorney General Drew Edmondson is criticizing inaction from the state and federal lawmakers on dealing with illegal cockfighting in Oklahoma. Cockfighting is a felony in Oklahoma, and was banned statewide back in 2002 by State Question 687 in a 56% to 43% vote....
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
