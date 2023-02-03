Read full article on original website
Mystical Soul Festival brings local artisans to Moore
MOORE (KOKH) - Citizens gathered for the Mystical Soul Festival this weekend in Moore. From Reiki to crystal shopping, people with more alternative interests were sure to find something interesting. The event also had booths from local artisans and vendors, offering original jewelry, oils, skin care, and art.
Growing Oklahoma: How to Make Your Valentine's Flowers Last
If you plan on giving or receiving flowers this Valentine's Day it's a good idea to know what it takes to keep them fresh. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to preserve fresh flowers so you can enjoy them well beyond V-Day. To...
Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Paycom Center
Cirque du Soleil stopped by Good Day OK to talk about their new show coming to the Paycom Center. Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" happens from February 9 through 12 at the Paycom Center. Tickets are available now at www.paycomcenter.com.
OKC Zoo to offer free admission for healthcare professionals and emergency responders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo is honoring all healthcare professionals and emergency responders with free general Zoo admission throughout February and March. "We are grateful to these dedicated professionals who are committed to keeping us healthy and safe and, to show our appreciation, the Zoo is honoring these everyday heroes with free general admission now through March 31st," said the Zoo in a press release.
Thousands of household goods handed out at Ebenezer Baptist Church
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Ebenezer Baptist Church held their third annual mega-giveaway on Saturday, something started at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey says the event continues to grow, providing those most in need with key essentials. Volunteers spent the day distributing four 50-foot trucks...
Take it Off Tuesday: Heart Health and Fitness Tips
February is slated as American Heart Month, so it's a great time to assess your heart health. Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City County Health Department, Starla Robinson, joined us to talk about ways to protect your heart and how to know if you're at risk. Plus, Jason Leach with...
OKC Zoo nominated for two USA Today's 10Best awards
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories, Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive...
Malcolm visits Paint N' Cheers
Malcolm Tubbs checks out Paint N' Cheers in Oklahoma City. For more information on their classes and when they are open call (405) 524-4155 or click here.
Get in great shape at Workout Junkies
Malcolm Tubbs stopped by Workout Junkies to learn how you can get in great shape with different programs. Workout Junkies is located at 7740 Northwest 79th Place, Suite 101 in Oklahoma City. For more information, call (405) 543-0957 or visit workoutjunkiespt.com.
Newcastle kicks off construction on new fire station
NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Newcastle and Guernsey hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to kick off construction on Newcastle Fire Station #1. The new facility will replace the existing building and feature individual sleeping quarters for up to 10 personnel, four apparatus bays for equipment and a training classroom that will accommodate up to 25 students.
SWOSU, Rose State partner together to guarantee 5 students entry into pharmacy program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) and Rose State College are teaming up to help increase opportunities for students. The partnership between SWOSU and Rose State guarantees five students enrolled in Rose State's Associate Chemistry Degree will be admitted into SWOSU's pharmacy program. The presidents of...
OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
OKCFD fights house fire in north OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire near Britton and N. Bryant on Monday morning. According to OKCFD, a woman was inside the home in the 8800 block of Henley Ave. when she heard popping sounds, prompting her to call 911. When firefighters arrived,...
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting at Green Carpet Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the Green Carpet Inn at 720 S. MacArthur around 3 a.m. after getting calls about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man who was critically wounded. He...
'People think they can dump anything': State, local leaders address roadside littering
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahomans are becoming more frustrated about road conditions around the state. It's not just potholes causing concerns, but littering. It's a situation that doesn't just affect people in Oklahoma City, but also those in Guthrie like Deborah Smedley. "I couldn't believe somebody would actually...
Oklahoma City awarded $800,000 grant from DOT to reduce fatalities on city streets
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City has been awarded an $800,000 action plan grant from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to help reduce fatalities on city streets. The grant is part of The Department of Transportation's bipartisan safe streets and roads for all program, with the goal of zero deaths and serious traffic-related injuries.
OKCPD seizes over 123 lbs of methamphetamine during traffic stop
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Sunday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office seized 123.3 pounds of methamphetamine and a 400 gram bag of marijuana during a traffic stop. The incident happened on the on the 2900 block of NE...
Crews knock down apartment fire in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation in SE OKC on Monday. Crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. near Southeast 29th and the I-35 Service Road. Upon arrival, they reported seeing flames coming from a downstairs unit. According to officials, about 12...
Dumpster filled with nearly 250 firearms found outside of Midwest City gun shop
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — Federal agents are investigating a metro gun shop owner, after finding a dumpster on the shop's property with almost 250 functional guns inside. According to court filings, a Midwest City sanitation worker stumbled upon a dumpster full of guns on January 19th and called authorities.
