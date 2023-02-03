ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Mystical Soul Festival brings local artisans to Moore

MOORE (KOKH) - Citizens gathered for the Mystical Soul Festival this weekend in Moore. From Reiki to crystal shopping, people with more alternative interests were sure to find something interesting. The event also had booths from local artisans and vendors, offering original jewelry, oils, skin care, and art.
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: How to Make Your Valentine's Flowers Last

If you plan on giving or receiving flowers this Valentine's Day it's a good idea to know what it takes to keep them fresh. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to preserve fresh flowers so you can enjoy them well beyond V-Day. To...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Paycom Center

Cirque du Soleil stopped by Good Day OK to talk about their new show coming to the Paycom Center. Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" happens from February 9 through 12 at the Paycom Center. Tickets are available now at www.paycomcenter.com.
okcfox.com

OKC Zoo to offer free admission for healthcare professionals and emergency responders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo is honoring all healthcare professionals and emergency responders with free general Zoo admission throughout February and March. "We are grateful to these dedicated professionals who are committed to keeping us healthy and safe and, to show our appreciation, the Zoo is honoring these everyday heroes with free general admission now through March 31st," said the Zoo in a press release.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Thousands of household goods handed out at Ebenezer Baptist Church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Ebenezer Baptist Church held their third annual mega-giveaway on Saturday, something started at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey says the event continues to grow, providing those most in need with key essentials. Volunteers spent the day distributing four 50-foot trucks...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Take it Off Tuesday: Heart Health and Fitness Tips

February is slated as American Heart Month, so it's a great time to assess your heart health. Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City County Health Department, Starla Robinson, joined us to talk about ways to protect your heart and how to know if you're at risk. Plus, Jason Leach with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Zoo nominated for two USA Today's 10Best awards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories, Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Paint N' Cheers

Malcolm Tubbs checks out Paint N' Cheers in Oklahoma City. For more information on their classes and when they are open call (405) 524-4155 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Get in great shape at Workout Junkies

Malcolm Tubbs stopped by Workout Junkies to learn how you can get in great shape with different programs. Workout Junkies is located at 7740 Northwest 79th Place, Suite 101 in Oklahoma City. For more information, call (405) 543-0957 or visit workoutjunkiespt.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Newcastle kicks off construction on new fire station

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Newcastle and Guernsey hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to kick off construction on Newcastle Fire Station #1. The new facility will replace the existing building and feature individual sleeping quarters for up to 10 personnel, four apparatus bays for equipment and a training classroom that will accommodate up to 25 students.
NEWCASTLE, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD fights house fire in north OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire near Britton and N. Bryant on Monday morning. According to OKCFD, a woman was inside the home in the 8800 block of Henley Ave. when she heard popping sounds, prompting her to call 911. When firefighters arrived,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD seizes over 123 lbs of methamphetamine during traffic stop

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Sunday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office seized 123.3 pounds of methamphetamine and a 400 gram bag of marijuana during a traffic stop. The incident happened on the on the 2900 block of NE...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Crews knock down apartment fire in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation in SE OKC on Monday. Crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. near Southeast 29th and the I-35 Service Road. Upon arrival, they reported seeing flames coming from a downstairs unit. According to officials, about 12...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy