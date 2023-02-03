ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Board of Directors supports Adena's executive team

By By Adena Health System Board of Directors
Pike County News Watchman
Pike County News Watchman
 5 days ago

To the residents of Southern and South Central Ohio:

It would be easy to take Adena Health System for granted, because it has been a fixture in our region for more than 125 years. But, Adena is a unique and valuable community asset in the truest sense.

Adena is not a publicly traded company beholden to shareholders and their demand for profits. Adena doesn’t report to individuals working in skyscrapers miles and miles away.

Adena is held accountable by the people next to you and me, the people you see walking around town or in the stands at your high school sports event. A group of 15 people from our community govern the strategic direction of our region’s only independent hospital system. In fact, eight of us on the board of trustees represent the churches that formed Adena in 1895.

When concerns are raised in the community about Adena, the board of trustees, on behalf of the community, reviews those matters. For more than a year, anonymous individuals on social media have made numerous claims about Adena and its business practices, which are inaccurate, at best, and false, at worst.

We take very seriously our duty to ensure that the organization fulfills its mission to serve the needs of our communities and remains strong long into the future. That sometimes requires us to ask tough questions and always involves open discussion, reflecting the healthy relationship between our board and executive management.

As a result of that process, the board is confident Adena remains on the right track. That’s saying a lot, given the challenging times in the health care industry. Rapidly rising costs and inadequate reimbursement rates are stressing hospital finances nationwide. Make no mistake: Difficult times call for difficult decisions.

Of course, not everyone agrees with those decisions, which is certainly their right. Unfortunately, some have spread untruths about Adena, its management, and even our support. Those claims are misleading and inaccurate.

We stand united with, and support, President and CEO Jeff Graham and the Adena Health System executive team. We also stand behind Adena’s caregivers, physicians, and APPs who make a difference in the lives of people every day. Adena continues to provide nationally recognized health care, because of their – and our — unwavering commitment and accountability to the nine counties that we all call home.

Sincerely,

Adena Health System Board of Trustees

Jennifer McKell – Chair, representative from Walnut Street UMC

Steve Hirsch – Vice Chair, at large

Carvel Simmons – Secretary, at large

Bob French – Treasurer, representative from St. Peter’s Catholic Church

Ron Coffey, representative at large for Adena Greenfield Medical Center

Anthony Fish, representative at large for Adena Pike Medical Center

Anthony Freeman, DO, medical staff representative

Sheilah Gray, DDS, representative from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Bart Henshaw, representative from First Presbyterian Church

Emily Johnson, MD, medical staff representative

Jerry Phillips, representative from Tabernacle Baptist Church

Brian Ream, representative at large for Adena Fayette Medical Center

Kevin Shoemaker, representative from Orchard Hill United Church of Christ

Joseph Watson — Past Chair, representative from Trinity United Methodist Church

Beth Workman, representative from St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

OhioHealth Berger Hospital Welcomes Interim President

CIRCLEVILLE, OHIO – OhioHealth Berger Hospital is excited to welcome Casey Liddy, MHA, FACHE as Interim President. Liddy will be responsible for hospital operations, strategic direction, future development and community healthcare services for Berger, serving the Pickaway County and Ross County communities. As Interim President, Liddy will build upon the foundation established by previous Berger leaders to continue growing the hospital and furthering the level care it provides to the community.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Chillicothe True Crime Case Inspires Tiffany McDaniel’s “On the Savage Side”

Early on in Tiffany McDaniel’s new novel, “On The Savage Side,” the character Mamaw Milkweed has a conversation with her two young granddaughters about witches. “A witch is merely a woman who is punished for being wiser than a man. That’s why they burned her,” she explains. “They tried to burn away her power because a woman who says more than she’s supposed to say, and does more than she’s supposed to do, is a woman they’ll try to silence and destroy.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
sciotopost.com

New Business – Hampton Inn and Starbucks Planned for Stringtown Grove City

Grove City – A new Hampton Inn is being proposed in Grove city that will include a Starbucks and another vendor not announced. According to Grove City Government, the plans were submitted in June of 2022. The project named Indus Hotels and Stringtown Marlane Retail Center will be built on 2.9 acres of land located close to the Marlene drive and Stringtown intersection.
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Man Dead in Head-On Crash Along Veterans Parkway

A Chillicothe is man is dead as the result of a head-on crash that occurred Monday morning along Veterans Parkway. According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Karl F. Brown, 56, of Chillicothe, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his southbound Chevy Spark crossed the center divide of Veterans Parkway and collided head-on with a northbound semi-truck operated by William L. Odel, 55, of Chillicothe.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
103.3 WKFR

Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio

A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
PADUCAH, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police release new details on weekend shooting in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting that left one Chillicothe resident in serious condition. It happened Sunday evening in front of Trippie’s Laundromat on South Walnut Street. According to Detectives, the victim, 40-year-old Mark Horsley II, was shot in the abdomen and was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
312
Followers
292
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The seed that yielded The Pike County News Watchman was planted in the early 1800s, perhaps as early as the founding of Jefferson (present-day Piketon, which served as the first Pike County government seat) in 1814, though this very early portion of Pike County history is not altogether clear. The earliest publication known to have existed is the Waverly Democrat, which was first printed in 1832 and served, as its name implies, as a staple for the early Democratic settlers in the county. In 1861 name of the publication changed from the Waverly Democrat to the somewhat conventional Waverly News. The name would remain until the early 1900s when yet another change, this time reflecting the opinion of another political party, took place. The Republican Herald served as the county's news source. In this incarnation, the paper would keep people abreast of news concerning births, deaths, and perhaps most importantly, the happening of soldiers fighting overseas in two world wars. In 1954, the publication adopted the name of the Waverly Watchman, though Republican Herald was still printed on the header of the front page. Finally, around the year 1960, a variation of the present name was set in place; the Waverly Watchman. This paper, like the current Pike County News Watchman, was published twice weekly and focused on the local news and personal interest stories of citizens of that time. The Pike County News Watchman is available online at newswatchman.com

 https://www.newswatchman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy